Compiled by Jenny Bennett

GFWC Brandon Service League Extends Deadline For Scholarship Applications

The GFWC Brandon Service League has extended the deadline to apply for its scholarship opportunities until June 1.

The GFWC Brandon Service League offers two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who wish to pursue a degree in the arts or education. The GFWC Brandon Service League also offers a $1,000 for women who are post-high school age but are returning to school to get training for a new career.

Please visit gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org for rules and to download the application. Send the completed application to Judy Darsey, 12750 Balm Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33579.

Relief For Special Needs Families

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, especially those of families that have children and young adults with autism. Part of Experienced Autism Alliance’s mission is to assist families, this is why it has created the Special Need Family Relief Program. Its goal is to help provide relief during this time of need.

Donations can be dropped at: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10463 Gibsonton Drive between 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact Experienced Autism Alliance at www.eaall.org.

Hillsborough Community College Announces Student Emergency Fund

As a reaction to the challenges students are facing through these unprecedented times, the Hillsborough Community College Foundation established the HawkStrong Student Emergency Fund. These funds will be provided to currently enrolled students to cover costs of housing, food, childcare and other immediate financial needs that could keep them from completing the semester.

Many HCC students are already fighting to stay in school because of the economic disadvantage brought on by this pandemic; with assistance from the community, the college can make sure it doesn’t lose the fight.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.hccfoundation.com/hawkstrong/.

Library Book Drops Reopen

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is working to restore library services to its customers in a gradual and safe manner. The first step is to open book drops to accept returns at locations including Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Book drops will be Monday-Friday and you can return books there regardless of where you borrowed them from. Your returned items will be placed into quarantine and will still appear as ‘checked out’ on your account. They will be checked in when safety and staffing permits.

Check HCPLC.org for the latest library information.

The St. Vincent Food Pantry At St. Stephen Church Is Open

The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry is open to people in our area that are in need or may have recently lost their jobs. The pantry operates at St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Rd. in Riverview off of Boyette Rd. Pantry hours are Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The pantry is currently operating as a drive-thru in front of the church’s Family Life Center. Visitors will stay in their car and volunteers wearing face masks and gloves will load the food directly into the car so there is no contact between people.

Donations of food and/or money are also accepted on Friday mornings between 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Drop-offs can be made at the drive-thru in front of the Family Life Center. Checks should be made out to SvdP.

Virtual Women’s Support Group

In this difficult time, we could all use some support. Dr. Reba Haley, a therapist, and Jenise Griffin, a mental health advocate, will be hosting weekly Zoom meetings covering a variety of topics aimed towards women, including marriage, overcoming stress, coping techniques and other mental health issues.

Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday evenings from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 502 307 7085 and the password is 7C5UVJ.

Grace Spring Market Rescheduled

Grace Community Methodist Church at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia has rescheduled its Spring Market for Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out for a fun experience and to buy local.

Visit its website, www.gracecommunitymarket.com or call 361-1724.