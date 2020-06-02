COVID-19 isn’t stopping parents and students from learning more about Winthrop College Prep Academy, which is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

Founding Principal Chris Hammill, PhD, is hosting Facebook Live info sessions every Wednesday and Friday at 3:30 p.m. so potential students can learn more about the charter school, located at 12802 Hwy. 301 in Riverview. The school is only accepting applications for ninth and 10th grade students this year; grades 11 and 12 will be added in subsequent years.

More than 350 have already enrolled in the two grades, which will be capped at 600 students. When enrollment hits that number, each student thereafter will be placed on a wait list based on the order in which their application was received.

“I’m definitely anticipating a wait list for this year, so enroll and lock in your seat now,” said Hammill.

Riverview resident Melissa Rosado doesn’t have to worry about the wait list. Her daughter, Dennisse Mendez, has secured a spot in next year’s freshman class.

“She has attended charter schools since kindergarten and we love their philosophy,” said Rosado. “We love the innovative programs they offer and I know that with its smaller size my daughter will receive more attention and have plenty of enrichment opportunities tailored to her interests.”

Each student undergoes introductory interviews to determine college and career aspirations, make initial course selections and develop connections with mentors.

The curriculum emphasizes career and college preparation and will offer the option to complete more than 50 college credits while in high school on top of dual enrollment opportunities. Two academic tracks available to students include computer science and biomedical science.

“Our computer science students will graduate with some industry certifications and that’s something we’re really excited about,” said Hammill.

Students will be offered a variety of enrichment opportunities, including a summer college camp, support programs, test prep sessions and workshops. Classrooms are collaborative workspaces with modern and flexible seating options. The desks convert into standing desks. Every student is issued an iPad, teachers work on MacBooks and Wi-Fi is available throughout the school.

Winthrop College Prep Academy is a tuition-free public charter high school.

“Me and my staff are really excited to begin this learning adventure with our students,” said Hammill.

For more, visit www.winthropprep.org, or call 678-2030 with admissions-related questions.