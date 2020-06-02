“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” No other words are ever so true when it comes to the men and women who have served in our military. Veterans deserve the most respect and appreciation for all they have done for our country.

Bob Oliveri’s dad is a 20-year retired Air Force veteran. Oliveri wanted to give back to his community and to the veterans who live in it. He and his wife, Marci, joined the Sons of AMVETS Post 44 in Plant City.

“My wife and I joined AMVETS Post 44 about five years ago,” Oliveri said. “We were looking to donate our time to help local veterans since my dad is a 20-year retired Air Force veteran.”

The Sons of AMVETS, as its name implies, is a nationwide organization comprised of the sons of American veterans who are members of AMVETS. The Sons play an active role in promoting AMVETS’ legislative agenda, providing services to hospitalized veterans and supporting charitable initiatives.

“We, as Sons, have been helping our local community and helping veterans besides supporting our post,” Oliveri said. “We donate our time and money to the James Haley VA; we also donate to the Athena House in Tampa, Tampa Crossroads and Liberty Manor for Veterans. We do this with donations and fundraising events.”

The Sons of AMVETS Post 44 is accepting new members. Prospective members must have a tie to a veteran to gain membership.

“You need either your mom or dad, grandmother or grandfather or sibling to be in the military,” Oliveri said. “This group is a family, and this is a big family that cares and supports veterans.”

Oliveri hopes the Sons of AMVETS Post 44 continues to support its community and its veterans.

“My hopes are always to be respectful and successful for helping our veterans and never forgetting the sacrifices they endured to protect us and our freedoms,” Oliveri said. “Every Friday night, we have different dinners that we open up our post to the community to come down and enjoy a meal and have some good conversations and know your neighbors. We are always looking for new members to come and be part of the AMVET family.”

To learn more about the Sons of AMVETS Post 44 or to become a member, visit www.amvetspost44.org. AMVETS Post 44 is located at 5521 SR 60 E. in Plant City.