The Tampa Theatre is now offering Tampa Theatre Movie School. This free online resource provides standards-based guidelines for interactive, film-based family learning. So, if you are looking for new ways to entertain, educate and enlighten your family, this is a fun and interactive way to spend time together, learn a little and laugh a lot.

Tampa Theatre Movie School is a new, online edutainment initiative designed for parents with children of all ages to use movies as the basis for guided learning. On the Movie Suggestions page, classic titles are divided into categories of feel-good comedies, fantastical journeys, family-friendly frights, action-packed adventures and uplifting stories of teamwork and friendship.

All of the films are available to stream on many common platforms like YouTube and Google Play or are included with popular subscription services like Netflix and Disney+.

On the Project Guide page, families will find research questions, discussion prompts, art projects, ideas for dramatic play and printable resources to help build an educational experience around the chosen movie.

“Great films promote great discussions, and during this time of family togetherness, it is the perfect time to delve into some of those themes together,” said Kara Windish, a veteran classroom teacher and Tampa Theatre’s education coordinator.

“Children are not experiencing the teamwork they are used to at school right now, and that is hard for them. But they can still watch, learn from and hopefully be inspired by or take something away from the characters they are seeing on the screen,” added Windish.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa Movie School is the latest in a series of virtual initiatives we have introduced to engage with our patrons, following the success of our Social Streaming suggestions, our Friday Movie Trivia program and our Tampa Theatre Virtual Cinema initiative.”

Witecki added, “This is the first of the initiatives, though, specifically developed with children and families in mind. We have a few more ideas for elements that can be added to the Movie School platform, and we hope to get them pulled together and added to the page in the coming weeks.”

The initial collection of Tampa Theatre Movie School resources can be found on the theater’s website at https://tampatheatre.org/tampa-theatre-movie-school/. It plans to add even more educational content under the Movie School banner soon.

For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.