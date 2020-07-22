Ace Hardware Corporation, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, is relocating its Retail Support Center to Plant City. This move will bring about 200 construction jobs and more than 40 new retail support jobs to the community. The new 710,000 sq. ft. facility will be located on County Line Rd. in Plant City. This new location will allow Ace Hardware to supply retailers and customers faster.

The Ace Retail Support Center is currently located in Tampa. It has operated at this location since 1977. Moving the facility to Plant City allows Ace Hardware to add more than 315,000 sq. ft. to its current capabilities.

Construction of the new facility on County Line Rd. is expected to begin in October. Planners hope that the completion of the project will take place in November 2021.

“We are excited to break ground on our new Plant City Retail Support Center, an important piece in our overall supply chain,” said Lori Bossmann, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for the Ace Hardware Corporation.

“Ace’s continued volume growth has driven our need for a larger facility to accommodate our growing business demands. This relocation will enable faster service for Ace retailers and ultimately our valued customers,” added Bossmann.

The Ace Retail Support Center in Tampa is an integral part of Ace Hardware’s network of distribution facilities strategically located around the world. It serves more than 200 Ace Hardware retail locations in Florida.

“On behalf of our city commission, I would like to welcome Ace Hardware Corporation to Plant City,” said Mayor Rick Lott. “Development activity along County Line Rd. continues to generate great employment and economic development opportunities for our city, its residents and our neighbors.”

Plant City is located between Tampa and Lakeland. Plant City was named after railroad developer Henry B. Plant. The town of Plant City is known as the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World and hosts the annual Florida Strawberry Festival. Plant City is less than 20 miles from Brandon.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Since 1924, Ace Hardware has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit www.acehardware.com.