Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Congregation Beth Shalom Invites You To Meet New Rabbi

Congregation Beth Shalom invites you to attend an outdoor ‘open house meet and greet’ to learn about the congregation and meet new Rabbi Paul Schreiber, known as Reb Tuviah. The event will be held on Sunday, August 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at its temple, located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

For more information, please contact the temple administrator at 681-6547 or email CBSmembership@hotmail.com.

Kitten Adoptions Go Online

Due to COVID-19, local animal rescue nonprofit A Kitten Place has had to cancel its in-person pet adoption events. If you are looking to add an adorable kitten or cat to your family please visit akittenplace.org/adoptable-kittens and look through the many kittens and cats that are now available in all descriptions. All kittens and cats will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being available for adoption.

Adoption applications and additional information can be found at akittenplace.org.

Library Curbside Pickup Now Available

Contact-free curbside pickup is now available at Riverview, Ruskin and SouthShore Regional Libraries. It is by appointment only and is available Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Simply select your items online at HCPLC.org, wait until the library notifies you that your hold is ready and then schedule your appointment online.

Bring your library card number with you and follow the confirmation email instructions to pick up your items.

Valrico Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship Winners Announced

The Valrico Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners, Isabella Manera and Alexander Dyer. Bloomingdale High School graduate Isabella Manera will be attending the University of Florida in the fall and Alexander Dyer from Newsome High School will be attending Harvard University.

Virtual Career Services Available To Job Seekers

Career Source Tampa Bay is launching an innovative way to provide virtual services and engagement to unemployed job seekers. CSTB has contracted with a web-based platform to deliver virtual services to individuals of all ages.

The Career EDGE program consists of interactive modules with built-in virtual coaching, including a job interview simulator, resume and job application builder, guidance in developing a personal brand and essential life skills curriculum to support career seekers in preparation for finding a job or advance in employment.

Access to Career EDGE is provided at www.careeredgecstb.com. New users simply need to register for an account, and registration takes less than one minute. Once the user is registered, they will have immediate access to all modules and services.

Free Online Stress Release Class

Hypnotic Engagements is offering a free event to help you unmuddle your mind and de-stress during this pandemic period. Although the session is primarily geared towards educational and medical professionals, everyone can benefit from it. The Zoom sessions are held regularly, the next one is on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m.

To find out more, visit hypnoticengagements.com or check its facebook page, Hypnotic Engagements LLC.

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Offering Classes

Nothing is more important to people than the safety and protection of the ones you love. Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training can help you achieve that with its many training classes with certified instructors, which include concealed carry and home defense, children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

Simon Firearm & Family Safety also provides protective devices for purchase including stun devices, pepper sprays and concealed carry purses.

The next concealed carry and home defense classes are being held on Sunday, July 12 and Saturday, August 1, call 363-7576 or search on Facebook for ‘Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training’ for more details.

YMCA Hosts Blood Drive

Local YMCA locations, including North Brandon Family YMCA in Seffner, will be hosting blood drives on Friday, July 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, free tote bag and a free wellness checkup which includes a blood pressure, iron count and cholesterol screening.

To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1-888-9-DONATE.

Pack N’ Play Cribs Donated To Hurricane Shelters

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County has recently provided 1,452 pack n’ play cribs to the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for this year’s hurricane season. The cribs will be stored at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) and will be deployed to emergency centers across Hillsborough County with other emergency supplies when a hurricane threatens the Tampa Bay region.

Pack n’ play cribs are one way to prevent a child from dying from unsafe sleep by providing a place where a child can be laid down to sleep alone away from other potential hazards. The cribs will be provided at no extra cost to families seeking emergency shelter.

Aging Services Caregiver Support Group Meetings Continue

Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center would like to remind everyone that it is still operational even though the center itself is closed to the public. The Aging Caregiver Support Group meetings are continuing to take place every Thursday via teleconference. Go to HCFLGov.net/Aging to find out more. All sessions are free.