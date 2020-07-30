August is normally the time we are preparing to head back to school with the kiddos! Although this school year may look and feel different, we can celebrate the spirit of learning and putting our trust in God.

In the Bible, we learn in John 3:8, “The wind blows where it wishes and you hear the sound of it, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going; so is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Even though we cannot see the wind, we can feel it and hear it. This is a lot like God. We can hear His voice through the stories we learn in the Bible and we can feel his peace, comfort and joy all around us.

Sometimes, to see the wind, we can look at pinwheels spinning. That is evidence that the wind is blowing—similar to how God works in our lives. So even though this year may take some unexpected turns, ups and downs, we know God is still there, just like the wind.

Now, let’s make a pinwheel!

Time needed: 20 minutes

Materials needed:

One square piece of white, heavy construction paper.

One pair of scissors.

One thumb tack.

One pencil (with an eraser).

Crayons, markers or colored pencils and stickers for decorating the pinwheels.

Procedure:

Fold the construction paper on the diagonal from corner to corner. Open the paper up and fold on the second diagonal across the other two corners. When the paper is opened flat, the folds make an ‘X’ across the square.

Make one cut along each fold beginning at the corner and cutting toward the center. The cut should stop about halfway toward the center. The cut should not go all the way to the center of the square.

Decorate/color each section of the square on both sides of the construction paper.

Take every other corner, one at a time, and gently pull it up to the center of the square.

When all four corners meet at the center, take the thumb tack and push it through all four corners through the center of the square.

Push the thumb tack through the eraser of the pencil.

Blow on the pinwheel and watch it spin!

For instructions online with illustrations, visit http://www.leslietryon.com/3dcolorcutout/makepinw/makepinwheel.html.