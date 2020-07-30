As we enter into August, many still may be struggling with what many are calling our ‘new normal.’ Entering into the unknown and uncertainty can cause anxiety and unrest in even the best of us. Being a Christian does not exempt us from the human fears, but it does give us a place to go to find answers, peace and comfort.

We are not alone in our nervousness. We have the love of the One who has overcome anxiety. Jesus knew what it felt like to be overwhelmed. He understands pain and suffering. God will meet you where you are and provide you the peace your heart and mind need.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4:6-7.

Fight Your Fears: Trusting God’s Character and Promises When You Are Afraid

By Kristen Wetherell

Everybody has fears—and anxiety about those fears. We worry about the future, our health, job, our family and more. God commands us in the Bible not to be afraid, but how is that possible? Exploring and unpacking 10 of the Lord’s greatest promises, this book provides practical tools to help you overcome the troubled thoughts stealing your joy.

Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World

By Max Lucado

Over the past few decades, studies have shown that Americans are the most anxious people in the world. We take the most medication for it, see doctors to treat it and spend fortunes trying to relieve it. How have we let our fears get the better of us? This book leads readers to reflect on the promises of God and contains an antidote for anxiety that will help you develop a mindset of resilience.

Putting an X Through Anxiety: Breaking Free from the Grip of Worry and Stress

By Louie Giglio

Fighting anxiety can be so overwhelming it makes you feel like David confronting Goliath. But this book explains how you can slay that giant. Assuring you that God has already won the battle, readers will learn how to be equipped with the cross of Jesus to help face fears, let it go and trust that God’s got your back.

Can I Just Hide in Bed ’Til Jesus Comes Back?: Facing Life with Courage, Not Comforters

By Martha Bolton, Christin Ditchfield

This faith-based book faces down the fear, depression and unfulfilled dreams that cripple many women to the point of wanting to crawl in bed—for the rest of their lives. Compiled as a collection of short, mostly humorous and warmhearted stories, it offers practical, concrete steps to help you move forward when you are ready.