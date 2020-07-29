Brandon Regional Hospital has been named one of the nation’s 100 Top Teaching Hospitals by IBM Watson Health for the second consecutive time. This recognition spotlights 100 top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on publicly available data and performance related to clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics.

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study uses a scorecard that assesses hospitals of similar size and teaching status. Over 3,100 hospitals were evaluated and the 100 highest performing hospitals had lower mortality rates, fewer patient complications, provided faster emergency care, kept expenses low and scored higher on patient experience.

“Brandon Regional Hospital is dedicated to providing the community with high quality and compassionate care,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer at Brandon Regional Hospital. “Earning the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Teaching Hospitals designation for the second consecutive time demonstrates how strong our commitment is to quality, patient outcomes and delivering better care at a lower cost.”

Brandon Regional Hospital was listed under the Teaching Hospital category on the 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital started its teaching program in 2015 and currently has over 160 physicians enrolled, positioning itself to be a regional leader in graduate medical education.

The graduate medical education program at Brandon Regional Hospital provides residency opportunities in eight different specialties, including addiction medicine, cardiology, emergency medicine residency, general surgical residency, internal medicine residency, obstetrics and gynecology residency and pathology.

Accredited by The Joint Commission, Brandon Regional Hospital is a 422-bed acute care facility that is nationally ranked as a Top 100 Hospital by IBM Watson, a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a U.S. News & World Report High-Performing Hospital in COPD and Heart Failure and a Leapfrog Group ‘A’ for Patient Safety.

The hospital offers a number of specialty services, including the Heart and Vascular Center, pediatric center with a pediatric intensive care unit, Advanced Wound and Plastic Surgery Center, Comprehensive Metabolic and Bariatric Center of Excellence and The Women’s Center, which includes the Baby Suites and Level III neonatal intensive care unit. Additional services include an orthopedic program, comprehensive hand program, stroke center and lymphedema surgery.

The hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit BrandonHospital.com.

Additional information about the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals program can be found at ibm.com/watson-health/services/100-top-hospitals.