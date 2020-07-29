By Kye Saunders

As more and more organizations return to business as usual, few have been welcomed back in such a way as the nonprofit Hope for Her, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center.

Since opening its doors in 2003, Hope for Her has helped more than 45,000 families in the community.

According, https://www.hopeforherfl.org/, the group’s mission is to work one-on-one with women to help restore their confidence and self-worth, remove barriers to safety and survival and rebuild critical life skills to thrive.

In 2019 alone, more than 300 women were able to secure jobs through the center’s employment program.

While Hope for Her supplies food and clothing for women in need, Founder Cheryl Hickman and her team of volunteers’ focus doesn’t solely lie in the immediate but long-term success of the women who come through their door.

Hickman explained that the reason behind the organization’s name change is related to clarity.

“In May 2019, the Women’s Resource Center of Tampa embarked on a transformational journey to clarify our story and more deeply connect with our families we serve,” said Hickman. “Grounded in our research insights, we now have a new name, logo and website that puts Jesus Christ at the center of our mission and the women we serve at the heart of our work.”

Visit https://www.hopeforherfl.org/ to donate, explore volunteer opportunities and much more or follow the group on the Hope for Her Facebook page for weekly updates and stories.

Hope for Her is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is located 140 Yarborough Rd. in Brandon.

Hickman is very excited about reopening recently. “This first week, being open again, has strengthened our commitment to help women and children in our community that are experiencing crisis and trauma,” she said.