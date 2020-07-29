By Kye Saunders

Mission BBQ, located on 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, is at it again serving those that serve.

Not only does Mission BBQ have your mouthwatering barbecue favorites, the restaurant giant has a higher purpose than solving an empty stomach.

Each quarter, Mission BBQ begins a new partnership with different organizations focused on the care, support and appreciation of our nation’s veterans.

Currently, Mission BBQ is in partnership with the Honor Flight Network. This organization gives World War II veterans the opportunity of a lifetime. Its mission is to send our veterans to Washington D.C. to witness and experience our memorials dedicated to their service at no expense to them.

Its NO-COST mission is entirely funded through sponsorships, partnerships and donations.

Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of different independent hubs across the US, including 10 different hubs located right here in Florida.

Mission BBQ of Brandon is in partnership with Honor Flight’s St. Pete hub, whose next flight has been rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Learn more about how our local Honor Flight hub is making a difference by logging onto its website at https://www.honorflightwcf.org.

“This is Mission BBQ of Brandon’s first year partnering with Honor Flight Network,” said Mission BBQ Brand Manager Linda Dotterer. “And with your help we can make sure it won’t be their last.”

So, when you go into Mission BBQ of Brandon, make sure to purchase a take home American Heroes cup with your meal. Enjoy a sweet tea or soda in a cup that makes a difference. These cups are available at all locations from now until Monday, August 10.

For only $3.99, your cup purchase will send $2 of that purchase directly towards helping the Honor Flight Network in its mission to give veterans the chance to go D.C. and be honored for their service.

After your first cup purchase, don’t forget your American Heroes Cup the next time you crave brisket and cornbread, because on return visits to the restaurant you can receive $.99 refills.

The cups are available at all Mission BBQ locations from now until August 10. They sell for $3.99 with $2 of every cup purchase donated to the Honor Flight Network. For more details, visit www.mission-bbq.com.