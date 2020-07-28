Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 28, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover
Since July 27 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Gibsonton having seven new cases; Wimauma having six new cases; Valrico having five new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; Ruskin, Sun City Center and Lithia each having two new cases; and Seffner having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 27: 1,689 cases
Riverview, July 28: 1,720↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 27: 1,908 cases
Brandon, July 28: 1,922↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 27: 783 cases
Ruskin, July 28: 785↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 27: 634 cases
Wimauma, July 28: 640↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 27: 715 cases
Valrico, July 28: 720↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 27: 213 cases
Sun City Center, July 28: 215↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 27: 229 cases
Apollo Beach, July 28: 232↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 27: 432 cases
Seffner, July 28: 433↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 27: 327 cases
Gibsonton, July 28: 334↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 27: 219 cases
Lithia, July 28: 221↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 27: 341 cases
Dover, July 28: 341, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 27: 7,469
July 28: 7,542
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 27: 27,364
July 28: 27,702
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 27: 427,698
July 28: 436,867
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 27: 298
July 28: 310
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 27: 5,931
July 28: 6,117
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 27: 209,227
July 28: 211,373
Positive tests:
July 27: 27,483
July 28: 27,823
Negative tests:
July 27: 181,433
July 28: 183,233
Inconclusive tests:
July 27: 311
July 28: 317
Awaiting testing:
July 27: 167
July 28: 168
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 27: 3,436,270
July 28: 3,485,141
Positive tests:
July 27: 432,747
July 28: 441,977
Negative tests:
July 27: 2,998,750
July 28: 3,038,322
Inconclusive tests:
July 27: 4,773
July 28: 4,842
Awaiting testing:
July 27: 2,902
July 28: 3,017
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)