Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover

Since July 27 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Gibsonton having seven new cases; Wimauma having six new cases; Valrico having five new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; Ruskin, Sun City Center and Lithia each having two new cases; and Seffner having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 27: 1,689 cases

Riverview, July 28: 1,720↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 27: 1,908 cases

Brandon, July 28: 1,922↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 27: 783 cases

Ruskin, July 28: 785↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 27: 634 cases

Wimauma, July 28: 640↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 27: 715 cases

Valrico, July 28: 720↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 27: 213 cases

Sun City Center, July 28: 215↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 27: 229 cases

Apollo Beach, July 28: 232↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 27: 432 cases

Seffner, July 28: 433↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 27: 327 cases

Gibsonton, July 28: 334↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 27: 219 cases

Lithia, July 28: 221↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 27: 341 cases

Dover, July 28: 341, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 27: 7,469

July 28: 7,542

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 27: 27,364

July 28: 27,702

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 27: 427,698

July 28: 436,867

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 27: 298

July 28: 310

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 27: 5,931

July 28: 6,117

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 27: 209,227

July 28: 211,373

Positive tests:

July 27: 27,483

July 28: 27,823

Negative tests:

July 27: 181,433

July 28: 183,233

Inconclusive tests:

July 27: 311

July 28: 317

Awaiting testing:

July 27: 167

July 28: 168

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 27: 3,436,270

July 28: 3,485,141

Positive tests:

July 27: 432,747

July 28: 441,977

Negative tests:

July 27: 2,998,750

July 28: 3,038,322

Inconclusive tests:

July 27: 4,773

July 28: 4,842

Awaiting testing:

July 27: 2,902

July 28: 3,017

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)