It’s summertime, which means it’s time to check in with Amanda Walker, Aquatics Executive with the YMCAs of the Tampa Bay area who is leading the partnership with the Florida Blue Foundation in resuming free Safety Around Water lessons this fall. Thanks to a generous grant from the Florida Blue Foundation, during the week of Aug. 3-6, Tampa Bay area children can receive free water safety lessons at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.

Learn more about this program and more at https://www.tampaymca.org/programs/swim-programs/swim-lessons