Sally Harris is running for a position on the Hillsborough County School Board, District 7. This is a countywide seat. She would like your vote on Tuesday, August 18.

Harris, or ‘Miss Sally,’ as she is known by hundreds of children and families, is the owner of Circle C Ranch Academy. Harris previously served on the Hillsborough School Board from 2014 to 2018 and was the chair in 2017-2018.

As a parent, foster parent, teacher and business owner, she knows that the public schools must have the children as their primary focus. Her three main issues in her campaign are higher academics, vocational training in middle and high schools and the safety of the children.

“I want the Hillsborough County Public Schools to be the cream of the crop. We need to get them not only to a higher level of academic achievement so parents do not feel they need their children to attend other schools, but also a place where all children learn and graduate with a skill. This is why vocational training needs to be put back into the middle and high schools, so that children who do not go on to college have a skill and can prosper once they graduate,” said Harris.

Harris’ experience will allow her to bring a different perspective to the school board. Harris explained, “I am a business owner, so I treat the position just like a business owner and look at everything with a microscope.”

These are not just empty words. When Harris was on the school board, she asked questions like “Who turns out the lights?” The superintendent at the time did not know. As a result of the inquiry, timers and LED lights were installed and the district saved 1.2 million dollars in energy savings.

Harris said, “I am a good listener. I am open-minded and look at both sides. I am also kind. I have 40 employees, some of whom have been with me for 15 to 20 years.”

Harris has led a well-rounded life. She is the matriarch of a large family that includes a son who is a Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy and lives in Valrico and a daughter who lives in Seffner.

Harris is a longtime member of both the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a lifetime member and past president of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit www.votesallyharris.com.