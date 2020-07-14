“I believe a county court judge should be a true public servant,” said Nancy L. Jacobs, who is running for county court judge in Group 7.

If you want a true public servant, then vote for Jacobs on Tuesday, August 18.

Jacobs lives her life by the above quote. She served as a prosecutor for Hillsborough County from 1985-1993. She has incorporated pro bono services for active military and veterans in her private practice since opening in 1993. She was recognized for her service in 2019 by the Florida Supreme Court. Her private practice consists of criminal defense, family law and estate planning.

Jacobs said, “Tampa has provided me with a good living. It is a great place to live and raise children. I am now at a point in my life where I can really give back to the community. That is why I am running for county judge.”

According to Jacobs, there are three main characteristics that a person has to have in order to be a good judge.

“You need life experience, legal experience and a lifetime of community service. I have all three,” said Jacobs.

The life experience to which she refers includes having family members who have dealt with alcoholism and mental health issues.

“All of these are things that often bring people to court. In order to be empathetic to someone who has these issues, you need to have lived with them and not just read about them,” added Jacobs.

Jacobs is someone who will use her legal and life experience to provide an empathetic look at the circumstances of each case to determine what would be the best outcome within the boundaries of the law. She also understands that people need to get on with their lives and that the court system needs to move forward.

“If you cannot get a court date, that is not access to the court and therefore not due process. I will not allow my docket to become backlogged,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs is also passionate about animal rights. She volunteers with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and serves on a committee for the SPCA of Tampa Bay. She served on the committee that formulated the Hillsborough County Animal Abuse Registry that was spearheaded by former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner.

For more information, please visit www.nancyjacobsforjudge.com.