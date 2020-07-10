Riverview area residents looking for some different food choices are in luck this month.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is rolling out the reimagined 2020 Taste of GRCC event.

Until Tuesday, July 21, community members have the opportunity to support local GRCC food and beverage establishments through dining in, takeout or ordering delivery.

“In this initiative, our goal is to increase community exposure and social media engagement for our local food and beverage establishments,” said Gabby Morford, GRCC event coordinator.

Community members have the chance to win a wide range of fantastic prizes by simply visiting the food and beverage establishments on the list provided. Community members can find the list of participating food and beverage establishments (more than 60 are available) as well as the list of prizes on the Taste of GRCC Facebook group page.

For the chance to win one of the dozens of prizes (minimum value of $25), community members can post a picture of their purchase on the Taste or GRCC Facebook group page and tag the selected food and beverage establishment(s). Community members can also leave a Google review for the selected food and beverage establishment(s).

GRCC has an email available for submissions (taste@riverviewchamber.com) for those who do not have a Facebook page.

“We encourage community members to invite their friends, family and colleagues to participate in the 2020 Taste of GRCC and use our hashtag, #tasteofgrcc. Prize winners will be posted on the Taste of GRCC Group by July 31,” said Kirkland.

Further details can be found on www.facebook.com/groups/tasteofgrcc2020/ or www.riverviewchamber.com.

Participating food and beverage establishments must be Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members. If you own a food and beverage establishment and you wish to become a part of the Taste of GRCC, please contact Kirkland, GRCC membership director, at debbie@riverviewchamber.com or 234-5944.