By Gwen Rollings

Riverview area residents have the chance to play a game for a great cause this month.

Monopoly, which is the best-selling privately patented board game in history, gained popularity in the United States during the Great Depression when an unemployed heating engineer sold the concept to Parker Brothers in 1935. Before then, homemade versions of a similar game had circulated in many parts of the United States.

A twist on that game, Riverview-opoly, gained popularity in recent years in the Riverview community with more altruistic rules in play. It is no longer only “What can I get?” but “What can I give?” Bryan and Marijean Reith, Team Reith Re/Max Realty Unlimited, said recently, “We are so pleased to use Riverview-opoly proceeds to do good things in the Riverview community.”

Riverview-opoly was an original creation of this dynamic duo in 2016 when they ran together for the title of Honorary Mayor of Riverview hosted by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Team Reith used Riverview-opoly in 2016 and again in 2019 as they ran together for Honorary Mayor(s) of Riverview for a combined total of over $25,000 for charity.

The Riverview-opoly board game is unique and quite a collector’s item. For example, you might land on Boardwalk Complex located in Gibsonton; As You Pass Go Collect $200 (Riverview 14); buy properties on Lumsden Rd., Providence Rd. or even Big Bend Rd. (you might want to rethink that); or land on Get Out Of Jail Free from a local attorney.

Riverview-opoly is still popular in 2020. There was a Riverview-opoly Release Party on June 25 at Four Stacks Brewing & Rosemary Grill with the event proceeds benefitting the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO). Donations to charities remain the main focus of events and sales. Bryan said the price of games can vary according to the event. The price of a game not purchased at an event is $30.

He added, “We’re excited to hear the ideas that businesses and charitable organizations come up with, which allows Riverview-opoly to contribute to their success and the good of the Riverview community.”

Bryan and Marijean have a quote from the back of the 2020 edition of their game:

“We dedicate this 2020 edition of Riverview-opoly and its predecessor, the original Riverview-opoly created in 2016, to the current and future residents of the Riverview community. We hope that they all will come to cherish this community as much as we do.”

Purchases can be arranged by contacting Bryan Reith at 426-2757 while supplies last.