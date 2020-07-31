Einstein, considered one of the most creative geniuses of the past century, reportedly often turned to music to help with his creative process.

Linda Lalonde, owner of Creative Music Ability in Valrico with 40 plus years in music education and teaching, believes learning music theory should also be fun.

Lalonde announced, “A most exciting development and discovery! As a certified Ultimate Music Theory Elite Teacher, I help students to maximize learning, build confidence and [build] true music reading and knowledge. Students develop a sharper creative mind; learn advanced music skills; lessons and concepts are reinforced using the piano, whiteboard, sight and ear training activities…and more.”

The journey toward becoming certified as an Ultimate Music Theory Elite Teacher was no small achievement. Lalonde became interested in music as a child in Brookville, Pennsylvania learning to play on her great grandmother’s old piano in the corner of the living room. She has come a long way since then.

Lalonde’s educational qualifications reinforce why she deserves the Elite Teacher title. With a music education degree (K-12), major in piano and minor in voice, Lalonde played all instruments of the orchestra, band and choir.

She explained, “My teachers at Clarion University were from Julliard School of Music, many professors played in the Boston Symphony and my voice teacher toured Europe on a Fulbright Scholarship.”

She received her master’s degree in performance from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University in Ohio and also earned a master’s in counseling. Lalonde went to Kent State University for PhD work in music education and has a consultant degree from Detroit Trauma Institute.

Lalonde did not keep all that educational knowledge to herself.

She said, “I taught vocal music for 31 years in the Youngstown City Schools. We did two musicals per year with 250 students, soloists and dance line. The last five years in Youngstown City Schools I was a school counselor and frequent church organist.”

She started a trauma consulting business in Youngstown and developed a Suzuki String and Piano program at Hoyt Institute in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Lalonde currently offers piano, organ, voice, violin, cello, mandolin and ukulele.

She explained, “One of my specialties is work with all ages and special needs folks. My Ultimate Theory Club Classes are in session as students maximize learning, build confidence and have a blast.”

Einstein would most certainly approve.

For more information, call 244-1625, email lindalalonde310@yahoo.com or visit http://www.creativemusicability.net.