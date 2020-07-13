Edited by Jenny Bennett

New Director Of Swim At BSAC

The Brandon Sports & Aquatic Center (BSAC) has named Sharon Finotti as director of swim education. Finotti brings more than 22 years of experience in the fitness and swim industry. She received her license as a Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety (TSW) through AUSTSWIM, the industry standard for swimming and water safety in Australia and many countries.

Perfect practice makes perfect is foundational to the educational approach Finotti is stressing at BSAC. “Teaching proper techniques with consistent reinforcement, and not moving a child up to the next level before they are ready, prevents the forming of bad habits,” said Finotti.

BSAC’s Learn to Swim Program is the most comprehensive swim lesson program in the area, offering a progressive group lesson program as well as children and adult private lessons, parent/tot classes and adaptive (special needs) swim lessons. Along with teaching swimming techniques, lessons incorporate water safety and survival skills.

Hillsborough County ranks as one of the highest in the state for youth drowning of children 3 to 5 years of age. These numbers are on the rise as families are self-isolating and more children are at home during the day.

Children are restless and love to explore and pools and bodies of water are everywhere in Florida, and it only takes a few seconds for water accidents to happen. This leads to a higher risk factor for children who do not know water safety and how to swim.

BSAC is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more than 50 years, it has been its mission is to impact lives daily through superior educational and athletic programs.

BSAC is located on 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon.

For more information on swim lessons, visit www.mybsac.org.

Allegra Spa Cafe Celebrates Opening

Jean Pierre and Kimberly Velez, new owners of Allegra Spa Cafe, are excited to finally be able to welcome you. Allegra Spa Cafe has a relaxing atmosphere for both mind and body to recover and energize.

Its holistic therapies are designed to make you feel great from the moment you walk in the door and it is the best place to work on boosting your immune system to stay healthy and well or maximize your training by rejuvenating your muscles to get back in the game stronger and capable of achieving more.

The services offered at the location on 13454 Boyette Rd. in Riverview include: cryotherapy, infrared sauna, compression therapy and dry flotation, as well as others.

Allegra Spa Cafe is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To find out more, please visit www.allegraspacafe.com or call 662-4343.

Navigator Academy Of Leadership Registering Students

Navigator Academy of Leadership is a tuition-free Public Charter School in Valrico. Some parents find that traditional schools aren’t meeting their children’s needs and want their children to have the best chance to excel in school and in life.

Your child deserves more from their school, and at Navigator Academy of Leadership, your children are its future. Its teachers are passionate in delivering its SMART (Science, Math, Art, Reading, Technology) curriculum in conjunction with its NASA collaboration. The Leader in Me school helps mold students to become tomorrow’s leaders.

To find out more, visit its website at navigatoracademyvalrico.com or call it at 603-9340.

New Fairfield Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Hotel Opens In Riverview

The 108-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview hotel at 10743 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview has opened with a new décor theme that provides guests with a feeling of warmth and calm.

“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand. At Fairfield, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president of classic select brands at Marriott International.

Additional amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, business services, valet laundry and others.

For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfield.com.

Adam Bantner Named A Florida Legal Elite For 2020

Adam Bantner, a board-certified criminal trial law attorney with Valrico Law Group, was recently named as one of Florida Trend magazine’s Florida Legal Elite for 2020. This is the 17th year of Florida Legal Elite presenting a prestigious roster of attorneys chosen for recognition by their peers.

Bantner and the other attorneys chosen exemplify a standard of excellence in their profession and by doing so have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Valrico Law Group can be contacted on 397-3965, or visit its website at www.ValricoLawGroup.com.

Lennar Announces New Community In Ruskin

Lennar announced its newest single-family home community at Shell Cove in Ruskin.

The community is conveniently located near major thoroughfares US41 and Interstate 75 along with recreation areas like Domino Park Boat Ramp. Shell Cove will feature 160 single family homes ranging from 1,267-3,326 square feet and priced from the high $100s, and community amenities include a clubhouse and pool, cabana, basketball court, playground, event lawn as well as a dog park.

“The Ruskin area is perfect for first-time homebuyers and young families,” said Mark Metheny, division president for Lennar in Tampa. “The location makes it easy to get to great shopping, dining and recreation options in the area. Plus, the wide variety of floor plans and incredible amenities allow for families to grow in a low-maintenance home.”

For more information on Lennar homes in this community, call 478-5429 or visit Lennar in Tampa.

Free Bankruptcy Phone Consultation

Often when their income falls drastically, people fall behind on their bills or into a large amount of debt. This causes a huge amount of stress.

It is important to discuss your financial situation to come up with the best strategy and to know your options. Gina Rosato Law Firm, P.A. is offering a free initial phone consultation with an attorney to analyze your situation.

To schedule a consultation, visit www.lawgina.com or call 463-8000.

Tower Radiology Launches Virtual Registration

Tower Radiology is proud to announce that it has begun rolling out a ‘virtual registration’ process for patients at multiple locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. This is a big step forward in Tower Radiology’s efforts to decrease contact with staff to adhere to social distancing recommendations and to streamline the completion of necessary paperwork.

The patient will be able to complete forms on their phone or computer and take a photo of their ID as well as exam prescription. A reminder text message and instructions will be sent within 90 minutes of their appointment. Once the exam is completed, the patient can leave with no checkout necessary.

Virtual registration presents many efficiencies, decreases contact with staff, adheres to social distancing recommendations, shortens lobby wait times and elevates the patient experience.