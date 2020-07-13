Gecko Floor Care and Carpet, a locally-owned small business, is celebrating five years of helping its customers maintain healthy homes and workplaces for five years.

The company was founded by Dennis Napoli, but when his sons, Kevin and Eric, grew up they realized they wanted to partner with their dad in the family business.

“After they graduated from college, they decided that they wanted to work for themselves, so joining the family business was a natural fit,” said Napoli. “They love what we do because it gives them ownership in something and the flexibility to spend time with their family.”

Gecko Floor Care offers a variety of services for commercial offices and residential homes, including carpet, area rug, tile and grout, wood floor, concrete and upholstery cleaning.

Because carpet is a significant investment, Napoli works meticulously to rid it of dust, dirt and unhealthy allergens. He prides himself on prompt service, affordable rates and commitment to his customers. All of the products he uses are pet-friendly. “I don’t put anything on your floors that I wouldn’t want my sons handling every day,” he said.

MiraBay resident Christine Nargi, a Keller Williams SouthShore real estate agent, said Napoli is her go-to when she needs carpets cleaned, both her own personal home and for her clients’ homes.

“He’s been cleaning my own floors for years,” she said.

Napoli was a lifesaver when her dying cat’s persistent diarrhea made a mess on her carpeting.

He went over and when he realized one rug needed more than just a regular cleaning, he brought it to a company that could perform a full immersion cleaning. When he returned it to her home, he even made sure it was put back under her bed properly.

“He goes above and beyond to make his customers happy,” she said. “It’s because of this, and the fact that he is always on-time and dependable, that I recommend him to everyone.”

As we all adjust our lives to the COVID-19 situation, Gecko Floor Care is taking steps to ensure that its services are being delivered in the healthiest manner to help customers clean their homes and protect their families.

Several protocols and procedures have been established to keep his employees and customers safe. Carpet technicians wear personal protective equipment, maintain appropriate social distance, regularly wash hands and minimize physical interactions. Technicians steam and disinfect their equipment between each cleaning service to ensure that the equipment coming into homes is clean and sanitized.

“We’re just a family in the community that wants to help other families maintain healthy environments,” said Napoli.

For more information about Gecko Floor Care, visit www.geckofloorcare.com or call 924-7344.