One benefit of building a rock-solid business is that satisfied customers send referrals or share testimonials to endorse your service. In the case of the Magruder Agency and its client Mary Boor, she offers both.

Boor, the broker of Apogee Realty Services, has been in the real estate business for more than two decades and first turned to Pat Magruder at the Magruder Agency in 2003 when she needed a homeowner’s insurance policy for her personal home.

“I was so pleased with the excellent service she provided that I also asked her to help with my business insurance needs,” said Boor.

Over the years, she has learned that when she has a question or issue, she can count on a quick response from Magruder.

“I like that I’m talking to the owner and she is top-notch responsive,” she said. “She is also always working to get me the best rates on my policies.”

Boor is so confident in her choice of insurance agent that she is quick to refer the company to her family and real estate clients.

“All my buyers I have sent her absolutely love her and she even helped my brother-in-law with insurance when he purchased a business,” she said.

For Owner Magruder, every testimonial and referral is a signal that she is providing a high-quality service. “I really enjoy helping people,” she said.

Located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, the Magruder Agency provides all lines of personal coverage, including auto, homeowner’s, renter’s, life, business, motorcycle, RV and boat, each tailored to meet each client’s needs using a consultative, educational process.

Another way Magruder provides high-quality service is by providing a safe work and business environment for her staff and customers. While the Magruder Agency is open for business during this time of COVID-19, all of its employees have separate offices and maintain the 6-foot rule, touch points are wiped frequently and masks and hand sanitizer have been provided to each employee.

Magruder follows the lead with each client based on their personal comfort level when it comes to personal interaction.

“The majority of our customers are happy to conduct their business online, but we are happy to meet them in person if they prefer,” she said.

As professional insurance agents and advocates, Magruder and her staff are committed to being there for its clients when they need them most.

For more information about the Magruder Agency, visit www.magruderagency.com or call 654-3100.