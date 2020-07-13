Noreen Joy of Riverview is a mother of two boys and has made it her personal mission is to bring healthy treats to the community while social distancing during the current pandemic. Joy is the owner of Next Door Nutrition and unlike so many restaurants in the area that had to shut down because of the threat of COVID-19, her business is booming.

Next Door Nutrition isn’t a brick and mortar local restaurant. It’s delicious energizing teas and protein donuts and coffee that Joy creates in her home. Customers place their food and drink order via her Instagram page and she has their order ready for curbside pickup on the very next morning.

“We offer energizing teas and protein doughnuts that are low in calories, low in sugar and high in nutrients. Eating healthy does not have to be boring,” Joy said. “I started Next Door Nutrition because I do not see a lot of healthy treats in the Riverview area. I have lost 60 pounds following my nutrition program and I have learned along the way to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Nutrition is key and I know it is sometimes difficult to follow when everyone is living a fast-paced life. We also offer nutrition meal plans to our clients if they so wish to work on their health goals as well.”

Next Door Nutrition has gained quite a following on Instagram since the pandemic because so many of Joy’s customers love that she offers curbside pickup and delivery.

“Customers can send us a direct message through Instagram,” Joy said. “The doughnuts are baked fresh the day of the pickup or delivery, so we do ask to order the day before. I love that I can help people satisfy their sweet tooth cravings without the guilt.”

Joy is thrilled her little business is thriving from all the community support. “It is important that we support our local small businesses,” Joy said. “When you support a local small business, you support a dream.”

To learn more about Next Door Nutrition or to place an order with Joy, visit Next Door Nutrition’s Instagram page www.instagram.com/nextdoor.nutrition, call 956-346-2388 or email mamagotgoals@gmail.com.