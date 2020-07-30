Manatee County-Based Company Fights Cancer And COVID-19 With Artistry And Love

Spread The Love is an art therapy ministry that was created to share faith-building messages through wearable art and home decor products. This program offers cancer patients an opportunity to develop entrepreneurial opportunities through the creation of inspirational products.

Participants can create their own artistic designs which can then be converted to marketable items. Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, and those who’ve recently finished their treatment, have extremely weakened immune systems. It makes it very dangerous for them to seek employment outside of their homes.

When you buy from Spread The Love, you support the outreach efforts in many ways: you share a message of hope and encouragement and you support the artists who are fighting their cancer battles.

For inspirational face masks, T-shirts and home decor products, visit www.SpreadTheLoveStore.com.

Lauren Daigle Hosts Virtual Concert For Patients And Staff At Tennessee Children’s Hospital

GRAMMY Award-winning music artist Lauren Daigle recently offered an exclusive performance to a Nashville children’s hospital. Daigle performed a virtual concert for doctors, caregivers, first responders and patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). The concert was a part of VUMC’s ‘Gratitunes’ campaign.

There are now more than 1,200 Gratitunes and 5,000 songs combined into a special playlist “that was made available to VUMC COVID-19 assessment sites and hospital staff to help lessen stress and anxiety and lift spirits” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GO 2020 Reaches 277 Million People With The Gospel In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Global Outreach Day’s GO 2020 mobilized over 57 million Christians worldwide to reach 277 million with the Gospel. Despite social distancing due to COVID-19, Christians shared the Gospel digitally, by phone, text and through food and mask distributions, with Bibles and tracts, as well as personal evangelism.

“We were surprised by the effectiveness of reaching out digitally and by phone,” said Werner Nachtigal, founder and president of Global Outreach Day. “GO 2020 was uniquely placed in the crisis. We could share the Gospel of hope with a multitude.”

GO 2020 is continuing its outreach with 90 Days of Hope until the end of August. During 90 Days of Hope, churches and ministries will have an outreach on the last Saturday of each month. On Saturday, August 29, there will be a Global Day of Hope with joint evangelistic outreaches and evangelistic activities taking place around the world.

For more information, visit Go2020.world.