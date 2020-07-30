Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another. – Hebrews 10:23-25

Today, I want to highlight my biggest concern when it comes to COVID-19. I am worried that some of us will lose each other.

Let me be clear, I respect and absolutely follow the guidelines set out by local authorities. Because rebuilding the economy, getting kids back in school and coming together again as the church—all this is compromised, not facilitated, when impatience leads to recklessness.

At the same time, I know people are drifting apart. Our church is doing amazingly work to keep in touch and keep momentum going—yet it is not enough. The burden is on people to stay engaged, but some are simply not there, not yet at the point in their journey where they can grow without the community literally surrounding them.

My heart aches for them.

Then there are our grandchildren. We haven’t seen them in person since they moved to Miami in February! Our other grandchild is in Germany. Plus, I miss my church family so much that it hurts.

My heart aches because of all this too.

My point is this: rather than complain about the restrictions, and rather than waiting around for “things to return to normal,” make the decision to up your game when it comes to connecting in the ways that are both possible and now.

Show up for worship online. Join a Zoom Bible class. Listen to all your church’s video devotions. Call people just to check in. There are so many ways to stay in touch. We will get through this, but don’t sit around and wait for your spiritual life! Get it on track now and invite the Spirit of God to be your partner in this unique journey. None of us need to do this alone.