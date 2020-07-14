Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 14, 2020.
Since July 13 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (66 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 37 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Dover having 16 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 13: 1,188 cases
Riverview, July 14: 1,225↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 13: 1,331 cases
Brandon, July 14: 1,397↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 13: 541 cases
Ruskin, July 14: 559↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 13: 453 cases
Wimauma, July 14: 465↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 13: 509 cases
Valrico, July 14: 523↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 13: 139 cases
Sun City Center, July 14: 149↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 13: 165 cases
Apollo Beach, July 14: 169↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 13: 323 cases
Seffner, July 14: 334↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 13: 196 cases
Gibsonton, July 14: 203↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 13: 149 cases
Lithia, July 14: 151↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 13: 235 cases
Dover, July 14: 251↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 13: 5,208
July 14: 5,405
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 13: 19,723
July 14: 20,400
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 13: 278,667
July 14: 287,789
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 13: 188
July 14: 189
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 13: 4,277
July 14: 4,409
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 13: 169,045
July 14: 172,330
Positive tests:
July 13: 19,828
July 14: 20,508
Negative tests:
July 13: 149,017
July 14: 151,620
Inconclusive tests:
July 13: 200
July 14: 202
Awaiting testing:
July 13: 151
July 14: 150
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 13: 2,642,613
July 14: 2,688,366
Positive tests:
July 13: 282,435
July 14: 291,629
Negative tests:
July 13: 2,357,139
July 14: 2,393,614
Inconclusive tests:
July 13: 3,039
July 14: 3,123
Awaiting testing:
July 13: 1,995
July 14: 2,057
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics