Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 14, 2020.

Since July 13 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (66 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 37 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Dover having 16 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 13: 1,188 cases

Riverview, July 14: 1,225↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 13: 1,331 cases

Brandon, July 14: 1,397↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 13: 541 cases

Ruskin, July 14: 559↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 13: 453 cases

Wimauma, July 14: 465↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 13: 509 cases

Valrico, July 14: 523↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 13: 139 cases

Sun City Center, July 14: 149↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 13: 165 cases

Apollo Beach, July 14: 169↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 13: 323 cases

Seffner, July 14: 334↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 13: 196 cases

Gibsonton, July 14: 203↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 13: 149 cases

Lithia, July 14: 151↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 13: 235 cases

Dover, July 14: 251↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 13: 5,208

July 14: 5,405

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 13: 19,723

July 14: 20,400

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 13: 278,667

July 14: 287,789

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 13: 188

July 14: 189

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 13: 4,277

July 14: 4,409

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 13: 169,045

July 14: 172,330

Positive tests:

July 13: 19,828

July 14: 20,508

Negative tests:

July 13: 149,017

July 14: 151,620

Inconclusive tests:

July 13: 200

July 14: 202

Awaiting testing:

July 13: 151

July 14: 150

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 13: 2,642,613

July 14: 2,688,366

Positive tests:

July 13: 282,435

July 14: 291,629

Negative tests:

July 13: 2,357,139

July 14: 2,393,614

Inconclusive tests:

July 13: 3,039

July 14: 3,123

Awaiting testing:

July 13: 1,995

July 14: 2,057

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics