Hillsborough County, Fla. (July 15, 2020) – Operators of small businesses in Hillsborough County may request a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer, free of charge, from the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management.

The body temperature reading devices have become integral to COVID-19 building entry protocols for workers, and, in some cases, customers. Emergency Management officials requested the non-contact thermometers from the state of Florida. There is a supply of 1,250 available for distribution to small businesses in Hillsborough.

The free thermometers will be available as supplies last. There is a limit of one per business. Instructions for pickup will be provided at the time the request is approved. Those submitting a request should bring proof of their Federal Tax Identification Number (Employer Identification Number) at the time of pickup.

To make a request, submit this form:

https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/non_contact_infrared_thermometer_for_small_businesses.

For additional COVID-19-related resources for businesses, go to HCFLGov.net/BizHelp.

