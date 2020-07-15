Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 15, 2020.
Since July 14 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 31 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Wimauma having 11 new cases; Seffner having nine new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 14: 1,225 cases
Riverview, July 15: 1,256↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 14: 1,397 cases
Brandon, July 15: 1,441↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 14: 559 cases
Ruskin, July 15: 572↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 14: 465 cases
Wimauma, July 15: 476↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 14: 523 cases
Valrico, July 15: 540↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 14: 149 cases
Sun City Center, July 15: 153↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 14: 169 cases
Apollo Beach, July 15: 171↑ cases 2
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 14: 334 cases
Seffner, July 15: 343↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 14: 203 cases
Gibsonton, July 15: 207↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 14: 151 cases
Lithia, July 15: 155↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 14: 251 cases
Dover, July 15: 255↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 14: 5,405
July 15: 5,548
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 14: 20,400
July 15: 20,909
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 14: 287,789
July 15: 297,876
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 14: 189
July 15: 192
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 14: 4,409
July 15: 4,521
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 14: 172,330
July 15: 175,040
Positive tests:
July 14: 20,508
July 15: 21,018
Negative tests:
July 14: 151,620
July 15: 153,814
Inconclusive tests:
July 14: 202
July 15: 208
Awaiting testing:
July 14: 150
July 15: 149
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 14: 2,688,366
July 15: 2,739,169
Positive tests:
July 14: 291,629
July 15: 301,810
Negative tests:
July 14: 2,393,614
July 15: 2,434,143
Inconclusive tests:
July 14: 3,123
July 15: 3,216
Awaiting testing:
July 14: 2,057
July 15: 2,189
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics