Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 15, 2020.

Since July 14 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 31 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Wimauma having 11 new cases; Seffner having nine new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 14: 1,225 cases

Riverview, July 15: 1,256↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 14: 1,397 cases

Brandon, July 15: 1,441↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 14: 559 cases

Ruskin, July 15: 572↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 14: 465 cases

Wimauma, July 15: 476↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 14: 523 cases

Valrico, July 15: 540↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 14: 149 cases

Sun City Center, July 15: 153↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 14: 169 cases

Apollo Beach, July 15: 171↑ cases 2

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 14: 334 cases

Seffner, July 15: 343↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 14: 203 cases

Gibsonton, July 15: 207↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 14: 151 cases

Lithia, July 15: 155↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 14: 251 cases

Dover, July 15: 255↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 14: 5,405

July 15: 5,548

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 14: 20,400

July 15: 20,909

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 14: 287,789

July 15: 297,876

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 14: 189

July 15: 192

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 14: 4,409

July 15: 4,521

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 14: 172,330

July 15: 175,040

Positive tests:

July 14: 20,508

July 15: 21,018

Negative tests:

July 14: 151,620

July 15: 153,814

Inconclusive tests:

July 14: 202

July 15: 208

Awaiting testing:

July 14: 150

July 15: 149

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 14: 2,688,366

July 15: 2,739,169

Positive tests:

July 14: 291,629

July 15: 301,810

Negative tests:

July 14: 2,393,614

July 15: 2,434,143

Inconclusive tests:

July 14: 3,123

July 15: 3,216

Awaiting testing:

July 14: 2,057

July 15: 2,189

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics