Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 17, 2020.

Since July 16 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (72 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 63 new cases, Ruskin having 30 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Gibsonton having 21 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Dover having 15 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having 10 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 16: 1,285 cases

Riverview, July 17: 1,348↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 16: 1,478 cases

Brandon, July 17: 1,550↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 16: 595 cases

Ruskin, July 17: 625↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 16: 493 cases

Wimauma, July 17: 517↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 16: 555 cases

Valrico, July 17: 573↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 16: 158 cases

Sun City Center, July 17: 168↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 16: 178 cases

Apollo Beach, July 17: 188↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 16: 350 cases

Seffner, July 17: 363↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 16: 221 cases

Gibsonton, July 17: 242↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 16: 165 cases

Lithia, July 17: 177↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 16: 260 cases

Dover, July 17: 275↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 16: 5,717

July 17: 6,005

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 16: 21,445

July 17: 22,391

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 16: 311,640

July 17: 323,002

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 16: 232

July 17: 233

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 16: 4,677

July 17: 4,805

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 16: 177,852

July 17: 181,948

Positive tests:

July 16: 21,577

July 17: 22,502

Negative tests:

July 16: 156,074

July 17: 159,206

Inconclusive tests:

July 16: 221

July 17: 240

Awaiting testing:

July 16: 150

July 17: 151

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 16: 2,819,000

July 17: 2,884,245

Positive tests:

July 16: 315,775

July 17: 327,241

Negative tests:

July 16: 2,499,843

July 17: 2,553,527

Inconclusive tests:

July 16: 3,382

July 17: 3,477

Awaiting testing:

July 16: 2,163

July 17: 2,250

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics