Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 17, 2020.
Since July 16 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (72 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 63 new cases, Ruskin having 30 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Gibsonton having 21 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Dover having 15 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having 10 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 16: 1,285 cases
Riverview, July 17: 1,348↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 16: 1,478 cases
Brandon, July 17: 1,550↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 16: 595 cases
Ruskin, July 17: 625↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 16: 493 cases
Wimauma, July 17: 517↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 16: 555 cases
Valrico, July 17: 573↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 16: 158 cases
Sun City Center, July 17: 168↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 16: 178 cases
Apollo Beach, July 17: 188↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 16: 350 cases
Seffner, July 17: 363↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 16: 221 cases
Gibsonton, July 17: 242↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 16: 165 cases
Lithia, July 17: 177↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 16: 260 cases
Dover, July 17: 275↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 16: 5,717
July 17: 6,005
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 16: 21,445
July 17: 22,391
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 16: 311,640
July 17: 323,002
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 16: 232
July 17: 233
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 16: 4,677
July 17: 4,805
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 16: 177,852
July 17: 181,948
Positive tests:
July 16: 21,577
July 17: 22,502
Negative tests:
July 16: 156,074
July 17: 159,206
Inconclusive tests:
July 16: 221
July 17: 240
Awaiting testing:
July 16: 150
July 17: 151
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 16: 2,819,000
July 17: 2,884,245
Positive tests:
July 16: 315,775
July 17: 327,241
Negative tests:
July 16: 2,499,843
July 17: 2,553,527
Inconclusive tests:
July 16: 3,382
July 17: 3,477
Awaiting testing:
July 16: 2,163
July 17: 2,250
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics