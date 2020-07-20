Eastern Hillsborough County has become a destination for family fun and activities. Joining that list is Heroes Paradise! Heroes Paradise is a family entertainment destination located in the heart of the community on 8 acres and is a full outdoor center that includes some modern sports our kids enjoy today. Laser Tag, outdoor Archery Tag, Rock Climbing Wall (Bouldering Style) and RC Tracks (On-Road and Off-Road). Our Brandon/Valrico area now has a place for kids to come and have fun. Check out our interview with Julie is our latest episode!

Heroes Paradise’s website – https://heroesparadise.com/