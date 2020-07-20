Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 20, 2020.
Since July 17 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (122 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 100 new cases, Ruskin having 50 new cases, Valrico having 40 new cases, Gibsonton having 38 new cases, Wimauma having 28 new cases, Seffner having 23 new cases, Lithia having 21 new cases, Dover having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 14 new cases and Apollo Beach having 11 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 17: 1,348 cases
Riverview, July 20: 1,448↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 17: 1,550 cases
Brandon, July 20: 1,672↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 17: 625 cases
Ruskin, July 20: 675↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 17: 517 cases
Wimauma, July 20: 545↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 17: 573 cases
Valrico, July 20: 613↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 17: 168 cases
Sun City Center, July 20: 182↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 17: 188 cases
Apollo Beach, July 20: 199↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 17: 363 cases
Seffner, July 20: 386↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 17: 242 cases
Gibsonton, July 20: 280↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 17: 177 cases
Lithia, July 20: 198↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 17: 275 cases
Dover, July 20: 292↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 17: 6,005
July 20: 6,469
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 17: 22,391
July 20: 24,021
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 17: 323,002
July 20: 355,899
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 17: 233
July 20: 243
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 17: 4,805
July 20: 5,072
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 17: 181,948
July 20: 190,136
Positive tests:
July 17: 22,502
July 20: 24,135
Negative tests:
July 17: 159,206
July 20: 165,742
Inconclusive tests:
July 17: 240
July 20: 259
Awaiting testing:
July 17: 151
July 20: 148
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 17: 2,884,245
July 20: 3,055,922
Positive tests:
July 17: 327,241
July 20: 360,394
Negative tests:
July 17: 2,553,527
July 20: 2,691,712
Inconclusive tests:
July 17: 3,477
July 20: 3,816
Awaiting testing:
July 17: 2,250
July 20: 2,391
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics