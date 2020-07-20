Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

Since July 17 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (122 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 100 new cases, Ruskin having 50 new cases, Valrico having 40 new cases, Gibsonton having 38 new cases, Wimauma having 28 new cases, Seffner having 23 new cases, Lithia having 21 new cases, Dover having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 14 new cases and Apollo Beach having 11 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 17: 1,348 cases

Riverview, July 20: 1,448↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 17: 1,550 cases

Brandon, July 20: 1,672↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 17: 625 cases

Ruskin, July 20: 675↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 17: 517 cases

Wimauma, July 20: 545↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 17: 573 cases

Valrico, July 20: 613↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 17: 168 cases

Sun City Center, July 20: 182↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 17: 188 cases

Apollo Beach, July 20: 199↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 17: 363 cases

Seffner, July 20: 386↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 17: 242 cases

Gibsonton, July 20: 280↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 17: 177 cases

Lithia, July 20: 198↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 17: 275 cases

Dover, July 20: 292↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 17: 6,005

July 20: 6,469

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 17: 22,391

July 20: 24,021

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 17: 323,002

July 20: 355,899

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 17: 233

July 20: 243

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 17: 4,805

July 20: 5,072

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 17: 181,948

July 20: 190,136

Positive tests:

July 17: 22,502

July 20: 24,135

Negative tests:

July 17: 159,206

July 20: 165,742

Inconclusive tests:

July 17: 240

July 20: 259

Awaiting testing:

July 17: 151

July 20: 148

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 17: 2,884,245

July 20: 3,055,922

Positive tests:

July 17: 327,241

July 20: 360,394

Negative tests:

July 17: 2,553,527

July 20: 2,691,712

Inconclusive tests:

July 17: 3,477

July 20: 3,816

Awaiting testing:

July 17: 2,250

July 20: 2,391

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics