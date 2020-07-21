Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 21, 2020.

Since July 20 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 26 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 20: 1,448 cases

Riverview, July 21: 1,474↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 20: 1,672 cases

Brandon, July 21: 1,717↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 20: 675 cases

Ruskin, July 21: 687↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 20: 545 cases

Wimauma, July 21: 555↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 20: 613 cases

Valrico, July 21: 624↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 20: 182 cases

Sun City Center, July 21: 187↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 20: 199 cases

Apollo Beach, July 21: 202↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 20: 386 cases

Seffner, July 21: 389↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 20: 280 cases

Gibsonton, July 21: 284↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 20: 198 cases

Lithia, July 21: 200↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 20: 292 cases

Dover, July 21: 297↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 20: 6,469

July 21: 6,595

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 20: 24,021

July 21: 24,432

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 20: 355,899

July 21: 365,244

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 20: 243

July 21: 244

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 20: 5,072

July 21: 5,206

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 20: 190,136

July 21: 192,651

Positive tests:

July 20: 24,135

July 21: 24,559

Negative tests:

July 20: 165,742

July 21: 167,836

Inconclusive tests:

July 20: 259

July 21: 265

Awaiting testing:

July 20: 148

July 21: 147

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 20: 3,055,922

July 21: 3,103,674

Positive tests:

July 20: 360,394

July 21: 369,834

Negative tests:

July 20: 2,691,712

July 21: 2,729,916

Inconclusive tests:

July 20: 3,816

July 21: 3,924

Awaiting testing:

July 20: 2,391

July 21: 2,462

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics