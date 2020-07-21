Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 21, 2020.
Since July 20 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 26 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 20: 1,448 cases
Riverview, July 21: 1,474↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 20: 1,672 cases
Brandon, July 21: 1,717↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 20: 675 cases
Ruskin, July 21: 687↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 20: 545 cases
Wimauma, July 21: 555↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 20: 613 cases
Valrico, July 21: 624↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 20: 182 cases
Sun City Center, July 21: 187↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 20: 199 cases
Apollo Beach, July 21: 202↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 20: 386 cases
Seffner, July 21: 389↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 20: 280 cases
Gibsonton, July 21: 284↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 20: 198 cases
Lithia, July 21: 200↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 20: 292 cases
Dover, July 21: 297↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 20: 6,469
July 21: 6,595
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 20: 24,021
July 21: 24,432
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 20: 355,899
July 21: 365,244
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 20: 243
July 21: 244
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 20: 5,072
July 21: 5,206
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 20: 190,136
July 21: 192,651
Positive tests:
July 20: 24,135
July 21: 24,559
Negative tests:
July 20: 165,742
July 21: 167,836
Inconclusive tests:
July 20: 259
July 21: 265
Awaiting testing:
July 20: 148
July 21: 147
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 20: 3,055,922
July 21: 3,103,674
Positive tests:
July 20: 360,394
July 21: 369,834
Negative tests:
July 20: 2,691,712
July 21: 2,729,916
Inconclusive tests:
July 20: 3,816
July 21: 3,924
Awaiting testing:
July 20: 2,391
July 21: 2,462
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics