Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 23, 2020.
Since July 22 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 38 new cases, Ruskin having 26 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having nine new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Dover having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 22: 1,497 cases
Riverview, July 23: 1,535↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 22: 1,736 cases
Brandon, July 23: 1,779↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 22: 697 cases
Ruskin, July 23: 723↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 22: 565 cases
Wimauma, July 23: 578↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 22: 640 cases
Valrico, July 23: 656↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 22: 193 cases
Sun City Center, July 23: 198↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 22: 207 cases
Apollo Beach, July 23: 212↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 22: 393 cases
Seffner, July 23: 402↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 22: 288 cases
Gibsonton, July 23: 297↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 22: 202 cases
Lithia, July 23: 204↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 22: 303 cases
Dover, July 23: 307↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 22: 6,700
July 23: 6,870
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 22: 24,774
July 23: 25,317
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 22: 374,920
July 23: 385,091
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 22: 260
July 23: 278
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 22: 5,345
July 23: 5,518
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 22: 194,667
July 23: 197,601
Positive tests:
July 22: 24,891
July 23: 25,432
Negative tests:
July 22: 169,511
July 23: 171,886
Inconclusive tests:
July 22: 265
July 23: 283
Awaiting testing:
July 22: 147
July 23: 150
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 22: 3,158,741
July 23: 3,215,185
Positive tests:
July 22: 379,619
July 23: 389,868
Negative tests:
July 22: 2,775,092
July 23: 2,821,074
Inconclusive tests:
July 22: 4,030
July 23: 4,243
Awaiting testing:
July 22: 2,524
July 23: 2,626
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics