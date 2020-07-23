Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 23, 2020.

Since July 22 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 38 new cases, Ruskin having 26 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having nine new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Dover having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 22: 1,497 cases

Riverview, July 23: 1,535↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 22: 1,736 cases

Brandon, July 23: 1,779↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 22: 697 cases

Ruskin, July 23: 723↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 22: 565 cases

Wimauma, July 23: 578↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 22: 640 cases

Valrico, July 23: 656↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 22: 193 cases

Sun City Center, July 23: 198↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 22: 207 cases

Apollo Beach, July 23: 212↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 22: 393 cases

Seffner, July 23: 402↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 22: 288 cases

Gibsonton, July 23: 297↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 22: 202 cases

Lithia, July 23: 204↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 22: 303 cases

Dover, July 23: 307↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 22: 6,700

July 23: 6,870

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 22: 24,774

July 23: 25,317

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 22: 374,920

July 23: 385,091

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 22: 260

July 23: 278

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 22: 5,345

July 23: 5,518

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 22: 194,667

July 23: 197,601

Positive tests:

July 22: 24,891

July 23: 25,432

Negative tests:

July 22: 169,511

July 23: 171,886

Inconclusive tests:

July 22: 265

July 23: 283

Awaiting testing:

July 22: 147

July 23: 150

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 22: 3,158,741

July 23: 3,215,185

Positive tests:

July 22: 379,619

July 23: 389,868

Negative tests:

July 22: 2,775,092

July 23: 2,821,074

Inconclusive tests:

July 22: 4,030

July 23: 4,243

Awaiting testing:

July 22: 2,524

July 23: 2,626

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics