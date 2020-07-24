Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 24, 2020.
Since July 23 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (55 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases; Wimauma and Valrico each having 16 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; Gibsonton having 11 new cases; and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having seven new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 23: 1,535 cases
Riverview, July 24: 1,590↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 23: 1,779 cases
Brandon, July 24: 1,813↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 23: 723 cases
Ruskin, July 24: 743↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 23: 578 cases
Wimauma, July 24: 594↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 23: 656 cases
Valrico, July 24: 672↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 23: 198 cases
Sun City Center, July 24: 205↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 23: 212 cases
Apollo Beach, July 24: 219↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 23: 402 cases
Seffner, July 24: 409↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 23: 297 cases
Gibsonton, July 24: 308↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 23: 204 cases
Lithia, July 24: 211↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 23: 307 cases
Dover, July 24: 319↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 23: 6,870
July 24: 7,062
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 23: 25,317
July 24: 25,921
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 23: 385,091
July 24: 397,470
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 23: 278
July 24: 280
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 23: 5,518
July 24: 5,653
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 23: 197,601
July 24: 200,779
Positive tests:
July 23: 25,432
July 24: 26,037
Negative tests:
July 23: 171,886
July 24: 174,447
Inconclusive tests:
July 23: 283
July 24: 295
Awaiting testing:
July 23: 150
July 24: 151
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 23: 3,215,185
July 24: 3,281,087
Positive tests:
July 23: 389,868
July 24: 402,312
Negative tests:
July 23: 2,821,074
July 24: 2,874,324
Inconclusive tests:
July 23: 4,243
July 24: 4,451
Awaiting testing:
July 23: 2,626
July 24: 2,727
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics