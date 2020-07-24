Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 24, 2020.

Since July 23 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (55 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases; Wimauma and Valrico each having 16 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; Gibsonton having 11 new cases; and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 23: 1,535 cases

Riverview, July 24: 1,590↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 23: 1,779 cases

Brandon, July 24: 1,813↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 23: 723 cases

Ruskin, July 24: 743↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 23: 578 cases

Wimauma, July 24: 594↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 23: 656 cases

Valrico, July 24: 672↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 23: 198 cases

Sun City Center, July 24: 205↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 23: 212 cases

Apollo Beach, July 24: 219↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 23: 402 cases

Seffner, July 24: 409↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 23: 297 cases

Gibsonton, July 24: 308↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 23: 204 cases

Lithia, July 24: 211↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 23: 307 cases

Dover, July 24: 319↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 23: 6,870

July 24: 7,062

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 23: 25,317

July 24: 25,921

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 23: 385,091

July 24: 397,470

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 23: 278

July 24: 280

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 23: 5,518

July 24: 5,653

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 23: 197,601

July 24: 200,779

Positive tests:

July 23: 25,432

July 24: 26,037

Negative tests:

July 23: 171,886

July 24: 174,447

Inconclusive tests:

July 23: 283

July 24: 295

Awaiting testing:

July 23: 150

July 24: 151

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 23: 3,215,185

July 24: 3,281,087

Positive tests:

July 23: 389,868

July 24: 402,312

Negative tests:

July 23: 2,821,074

July 24: 2,874,324

Inconclusive tests:

July 23: 4,243

July 24: 4,451

Awaiting testing:

July 23: 2,626

July 24: 2,727

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics