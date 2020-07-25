Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 25, 2020.

Since July 24 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having sex new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 24: 1,590 cases

Riverview, July 25: 1,629↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 24: 1,813 cases

Brandon, July 25: 1,849↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 24: 743 cases

Ruskin, July 25: 766↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 24: 594 cases

Wimauma, July 25: 611↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 24: 672 cases

Valrico, July 25: 691↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 24: 205 cases

Sun City Center, July 25: 211↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 24: 219 cases

Apollo Beach, July 25: 225↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 24: 409 cases

Seffner, July 25: 418↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 24: 308 cases

Gibsonton, July 25: 313↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 24: 211 cases

Lithia, July 25: 214↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 24: 319 cases

Dover, July 25: 327↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 24: 7,062

July 25: 7,233

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 24: 25,921

July 25: 26,508

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 24: 397,470

July 25: 409,585

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 24: 280

July 25: 280

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 24: 5,653

July 25: 5,777

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 24: 200,779

July 25: 203,917

Positive tests:

July 24: 26,037

July 25: 26,626

Negative tests:

July 24: 174,447

July 25: 176,998

Inconclusive tests:

July 24: 295

July 25: 293

Awaiting testing:

July 24: 151

July 25: 163

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 24: 3,281,087

July 25: 3,340,929

Positive tests:

July 24: 402,312

July 25: 414,511

Negative tests:

July 24: 2,874,324

July 25: 2,921,866

Inconclusive tests:

July 24: 4,451

July 25: 4,552

Awaiting testing:

July 24: 2,727

July 25: 2,850

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics