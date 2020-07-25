Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 25, 2020.
Since July 24 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having sex new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 24: 1,590 cases
Riverview, July 25: 1,629↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 24: 1,813 cases
Brandon, July 25: 1,849↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 24: 743 cases
Ruskin, July 25: 766↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 24: 594 cases
Wimauma, July 25: 611↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 24: 672 cases
Valrico, July 25: 691↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 24: 205 cases
Sun City Center, July 25: 211↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 24: 219 cases
Apollo Beach, July 25: 225↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 24: 409 cases
Seffner, July 25: 418↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 24: 308 cases
Gibsonton, July 25: 313↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 24: 211 cases
Lithia, July 25: 214↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 24: 319 cases
Dover, July 25: 327↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 24: 7,062
July 25: 7,233
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 24: 25,921
July 25: 26,508
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 24: 397,470
July 25: 409,585
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 24: 280
July 25: 280
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 24: 5,653
July 25: 5,777
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 24: 200,779
July 25: 203,917
Positive tests:
July 24: 26,037
July 25: 26,626
Negative tests:
July 24: 174,447
July 25: 176,998
Inconclusive tests:
July 24: 295
July 25: 293
Awaiting testing:
July 24: 151
July 25: 163
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 24: 3,281,087
July 25: 3,340,929
Positive tests:
July 24: 402,312
July 25: 414,511
Negative tests:
July 24: 2,874,324
July 25: 2,921,866
Inconclusive tests:
July 24: 4,451
July 25: 4,552
Awaiting testing:
July 24: 2,727
July 25: 2,850
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics