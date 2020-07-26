Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 26, 2020.

Since July 25 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Dover having four new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Apollo Beach having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 25: 1,629 cases

Riverview, July 26: 1,659↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 25: 1,849 cases

Brandon, July 26: 1,886↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 25: 766 cases

Ruskin, July 26: 775↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 25: 611 cases

Wimauma, July 26: 625↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 25: 691 cases

Valrico, July 26: 704↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 25: 211 cases

Sun City Center, July 26: 212↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 25: 225 cases

Apollo Beach, July 26: 227↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 25: 418 cases

Seffner, July 26: 423↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 25: 313 cases

Gibsonton, July 26: 320↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 25: 214 cases

Lithia, July 26: 217↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 25: 327 cases

Dover, July 26: 331↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 25: 7,233

July 26: 7,358

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 25: 26,508

July 26: 26,957

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 25: 409,585

July 26: 418,844

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 25: 280

July 26: 295

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 25: 5,777

July 26: 5,854

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 25: 203,917

July 26: 206,688

Positive tests:

July 25: 26,626

July 26: 27,077

Negative tests:

July 25: 176,998

July 26: 179,313

Inconclusive tests:

July 25: 293

July 26: 298

Awaiting testing:

July 25: 163

July 26: 166

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 25: 3,340,929

July 26: 3,391,133

Positive tests:

July 25: 414,511

July 26: 423,855

Negative tests:

July 25: 2,921,866

July 26: 2,962,648

Inconclusive tests:

July 25: 4,552

July 26: 4,630

Awaiting testing:

July 25: 2,850

July 26: 2,871

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics