Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 26, 2020.
Since July 25 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Dover having four new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Apollo Beach having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 25: 1,629 cases
Riverview, July 26: 1,659↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 25: 1,849 cases
Brandon, July 26: 1,886↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 25: 766 cases
Ruskin, July 26: 775↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 25: 611 cases
Wimauma, July 26: 625↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 25: 691 cases
Valrico, July 26: 704↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 25: 211 cases
Sun City Center, July 26: 212↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 25: 225 cases
Apollo Beach, July 26: 227↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 25: 418 cases
Seffner, July 26: 423↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 25: 313 cases
Gibsonton, July 26: 320↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 25: 214 cases
Lithia, July 26: 217↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 25: 327 cases
Dover, July 26: 331↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 25: 7,233
July 26: 7,358
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 25: 26,508
July 26: 26,957
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 25: 409,585
July 26: 418,844
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 25: 280
July 26: 295
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 25: 5,777
July 26: 5,854
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 25: 203,917
July 26: 206,688
Positive tests:
July 25: 26,626
July 26: 27,077
Negative tests:
July 25: 176,998
July 26: 179,313
Inconclusive tests:
July 25: 293
July 26: 298
Awaiting testing:
July 25: 163
July 26: 166
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 25: 3,340,929
July 26: 3,391,133
Positive tests:
July 25: 414,511
July 26: 423,855
Negative tests:
July 25: 2,921,866
July 26: 2,962,648
Inconclusive tests:
July 25: 4,552
July 26: 4,630
Awaiting testing:
July 25: 2,850
July 26: 2,871
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics