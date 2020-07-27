Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 27, 2020.

Since July 26 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 26: 1,659 cases

Riverview, July 27: 1,689↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 26: 1,886 cases

Brandon, July 27: 1,908↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 26: 775 cases

Ruskin, July 27: 783↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 26: 625 cases

Wimauma, July 27: 634↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 26: 704 cases

Valrico, July 27: 715↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 26: 212 cases

Sun City Center, July 27: 213↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 26: 227 cases

Apollo Beach, July 27: 229↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 26: 423 cases

Seffner, July 27: 432↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 26: 320 cases

Gibsonton, July 27: 327↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 26: 217 cases

Lithia, July 27: 219↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 26: 331 cases

Dover, July 27: 341↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 26: 7,358

July 27: 7,469

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 26: 26,957

July 27: 27,364

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 26: 418,844

July 27: 427,698

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 26: 295

July 27: 298

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 26: 5,854

July 27: 5,931

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 26: 206,688

July 27: 209,227

Positive tests:

July 26: 27,077

July 27: 27,483

Negative tests:

July 26: 179,313

July 27: 181,433

Inconclusive tests:

July 26: 298

July 27: 311

Awaiting testing:

July 26: 166

July 27: 167

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 26: 3,391,133

July 27: 3,436,270

Positive tests:

July 26: 423,855

July 27: 432,747

Negative tests:

July 26: 2,962,648

July 27: 2,998,750

Inconclusive tests:

July 26: 4,630

July 27: 4,773

Awaiting testing:

July 26: 2,871

July 27: 2,902

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics