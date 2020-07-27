Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 27, 2020.

Since July 26 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 26: 1,659 cases
Riverview, July 27: 1,689↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 26: 1,886 cases
Brandon, July 27: 1,908↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 26: 775 cases
Ruskin, July 27: 783↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 26: 625 cases
Wimauma, July 27: 634↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 26: 704 cases
Valrico, July 27: 715↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 26: 212 cases
Sun City Center, July 27: 213↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 26: 227 cases
Apollo Beach, July 27: 229↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 26: 423 cases
Seffner, July 27: 432↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 26: 320 cases
Gibsonton, July 27: 327↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 26: 217 cases
Lithia, July 27: 219↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 26: 331 cases
Dover, July 27: 341↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 26: 7,358
July 27: 7,469

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 26: 26,957
July 27: 27,364

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 26: 418,844
July 27: 427,698

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 26: 295
July 27: 298

Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 26: 5,854
July 27: 5,931

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
July 26: 206,688
July 27: 209,227

Positive tests:
July 26: 27,077
July 27: 27,483

Negative tests:
July 26: 179,313
July 27: 181,433

Inconclusive tests:
July 26: 298
July 27: 311

Awaiting testing:
July 26: 166
July 27: 167

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
July 26: 3,391,133
July 27: 3,436,270

Positive tests:
July 26: 423,855
July 27: 432,747

Negative tests:
July 26: 2,962,648
July 27: 2,998,750

Inconclusive tests:
July 26: 4,630
July 27: 4,773

Awaiting testing:
July 26: 2,871
July 27: 2,902

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

