Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 3, 2020.

Since July 2 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 39 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 2: 753 cases

Riverview, July 3: 798↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 2: 767 cases

Brandon, July 3: 806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 2: 327 cases

Ruskin, July 3: 343↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 2: 271 cases

Wimauma, July 3: 283↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 2: 285 cases

Valrico, July 3: 290↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 2: 74 cases

Sun City Center, July 3: 75↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 2: 95 cases

Apollo Beach, July 3: 104↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 2: 175 cases

Seffner, July 3: 191↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 2: 121 cases

Gibsonton, July 3: 127↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 2: 88 cases

Lithia, July 3: 91↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 2: 132 cases

Dover, July 3: 144↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 2: 3,075

July 3: 3,239

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 2: 12,284

July 3: 12,952

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 2: 166,303

July 3: 175,718

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 2: 145

July 3: 148

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 2: 3,617

July 3: 3,684

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 2: 132,072

July 3: 135,105

Positive tests:

July 2: 12,376

July 3: 13,044

Negative tests:

July 2: 119,606

July 3: 121,971

Inconclusive tests:

July 2: 90

July 3: 90

Awaiting testing:

July 2: 107

July 3: 110

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 2: 2,033,794

July 3: 2,083,056

Positive tests:

July 2: 169,106

July 3: 178,594

Negative tests:

July 2: 1,863,077

July 3: 1,902,766

Inconclusive tests:

July 2: 1,611

July 3: 1,696

Awaiting testing:

July 2: 1,683

July 3: 1,717

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics