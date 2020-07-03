Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 3, 2020.

Since July 2 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 39 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 2: 753 cases
Riverview, July 3: 798↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 2: 767 cases
Brandon, July 3: 806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 2: 327 cases
Ruskin, July 3: 343↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 2: 271 cases
Wimauma, July 3: 283↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 2: 285 cases
Valrico, July 3: 290↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 2: 74 cases
Sun City Center, July 3: 75↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 2: 95 cases
Apollo Beach, July 3: 104↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 2: 175 cases
Seffner, July 3: 191↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 2: 121 cases
Gibsonton, July 3: 127↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 2: 88 cases
Lithia, July 3: 91↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 2: 132 cases
Dover, July 3: 144↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 2: 3,075
July 3: 3,239

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 2: 12,284
July 3: 12,952

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 2: 166,303
July 3: 175,718

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 2: 145
July 3: 148

Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 2: 3,617
July 3: 3,684

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
July 2: 132,072
July 3: 135,105

Positive tests:
July 2: 12,376
July 3: 13,044

Negative tests:
July 2: 119,606
July 3: 121,971

Inconclusive tests:
July 2: 90
July 3: 90

Awaiting testing:
July 2: 107
July 3: 110

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
July 2: 2,033,794
July 3: 2,083,056

Positive tests:
July 2: 169,106
July 3: 178,594

Negative tests:
July 2: 1,863,077
July 3: 1,902,766

Inconclusive tests:
July 2: 1,611
July 3: 1,696

Awaiting testing:
July 2: 1,683
July 3: 1,717

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR