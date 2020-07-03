Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 3, 2020.
Since July 2 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 39 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 2: 753 cases
Riverview, July 3: 798↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 2: 767 cases
Brandon, July 3: 806↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 2: 327 cases
Ruskin, July 3: 343↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 2: 271 cases
Wimauma, July 3: 283↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 2: 285 cases
Valrico, July 3: 290↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 2: 74 cases
Sun City Center, July 3: 75↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 2: 95 cases
Apollo Beach, July 3: 104↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 2: 175 cases
Seffner, July 3: 191↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 2: 121 cases
Gibsonton, July 3: 127↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 2: 88 cases
Lithia, July 3: 91↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 2: 132 cases
Dover, July 3: 144↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 2: 3,075
July 3: 3,239
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 2: 12,284
July 3: 12,952
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 2: 166,303
July 3: 175,718
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 2: 145
July 3: 148
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 2: 3,617
July 3: 3,684
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 2: 132,072
July 3: 135,105
Positive tests:
July 2: 12,376
July 3: 13,044
Negative tests:
July 2: 119,606
July 3: 121,971
Inconclusive tests:
July 2: 90
July 3: 90
Awaiting testing:
July 2: 107
July 3: 110
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 2: 2,033,794
July 3: 2,083,056
Positive tests:
July 2: 169,106
July 3: 178,594
Negative tests:
July 2: 1,863,077
July 3: 1,902,766
Inconclusive tests:
July 2: 1,611
July 3: 1,696
Awaiting testing:
July 2: 1,683
July 3: 1,717
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics