By Brad Stager

Faced with a shortage of sanitation truck drivers, one company that collects trash in Hillsborough County has temporarily stopped picking up recyclables.

County residents whose solid waste is collected by Waste Connections have not had recyclables picked up since June 24. Waste Connections is one of three companies providing garbage collection service to county residents.

Hillsborough County said the reason is that the company has a shortage of drivers and can only provide twice-weekly trash collection if it suspends the once-weekly recyclable service. County officials attributed the shortage of drivers to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on staffing.

Osprey Observer readers affected by the service disruption are those in the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management Department’s district number 5. The area covers unincorporated Southeast Hillsborough County with Gibsonton Dr./Boyette Rd./Fishhawk Blvd./Lithia Pinecrest Rd. as the north boundary and extends south to the Manatee County line and east from Tampa Bay to the Polk County line.

According to Jose Patino, spokesperson for Hillsborough County, Solid Waste Management officials understand the need to maintain a high level of service to residents, and the situation is temporary.

“We are sorry for this unfortunate interruption. We hope to be back online soon,” he wrote in an email.

According to Patino, much of what would normally be recycled is showing up in the county’s landfills. “It has increased the tonnage because recycling is in the garbage.”

Customers may also experience missed residential garbage collection pickups. If that occurs, the garbage should be placed for collection on the next scheduled service day.

For residents who want to drop off their recyclables, they can do so at the county’s Community Collection Center, Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13000 US 41 in Gibsonton.

You can get information about the county’s solid waste management operations by calling 272-5680 or visiting online at hillsboroughcounty.org, where you can also verify which company picks up your trash by entering your address in a search function.