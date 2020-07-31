Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 31, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center
Since July 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Ruskin having 17 new cases; Wimauma having 16 new cases; Lithia having 11 new cases; Seffner having seven new cases; Valrico, Apollo Beach and Dover each having five new cases; and Gibsonton having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 30: 1,768 cases
Riverview, July 31: 1,793↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 30: 1,971 cases
Brandon, July 31: 1,995↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 30: 803 cases
Ruskin, July 31: 820↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 30: 671 cases
Wimauma, July 31: 687↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 30: 756 cases
Valrico, July 31: 761↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 30: 229 cases
Sun City Center, July 31: 229, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 30: 238 cases
Apollo Beach, July 31: 243↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 30: 447 cases
Seffner, July 31: 454↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 30: 341 cases
Gibsonton, July 31: 345↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 30: 235 cases
Lithia, July 31: 246↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 30: 352 cases
Dover, July 31: 357↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 30: 7,789
July 31: 7,908
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 30: 28,618
July 31: 28,992
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 30: 456,105
July 31: 465,030
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 30: 331
July 31: 335
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 30: 6,586
July 31: 6,843
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 30: 217,168
July 31: 219,236
Positive tests:
July 30: 28,742
July 31: 29,116
Negative tests:
July 30: 188,088
July 31: 189,745
Inconclusive tests:
July 30: 338
July 31: 375
Awaiting testing:
July 30: 176
July 31: 179
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 30: 3,584,193
July 31: 3,633,393
Positive tests:
July 30: 461,379
July 31: 470,386
Negative tests:
July 30: 3,117,738
July 31: 3,157,702
Inconclusive tests:
July 30: 5,076
July 31: 5,305
Awaiting testing:
July 30: 3,304
July 31: 3,363
