Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 31, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center

Since July 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Ruskin having 17 new cases; Wimauma having 16 new cases; Lithia having 11 new cases; Seffner having seven new cases; Valrico, Apollo Beach and Dover each having five new cases; and Gibsonton having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 30: 1,768 cases

Riverview, July 31: 1,793↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 30: 1,971 cases

Brandon, July 31: 1,995↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 30: 803 cases

Ruskin, July 31: 820↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 30: 671 cases

Wimauma, July 31: 687↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 30: 756 cases

Valrico, July 31: 761↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 30: 229 cases

Sun City Center, July 31: 229, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 30: 238 cases

Apollo Beach, July 31: 243↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 30: 447 cases

Seffner, July 31: 454↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 30: 341 cases

Gibsonton, July 31: 345↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 30: 235 cases

Lithia, July 31: 246↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 30: 352 cases

Dover, July 31: 357↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 30: 7,789

July 31: 7,908

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 30: 28,618

July 31: 28,992

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 30: 456,105

July 31: 465,030

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 30: 331

July 31: 335

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 30: 6,586

July 31: 6,843

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 30: 217,168

July 31: 219,236

Positive tests:

July 30: 28,742

July 31: 29,116

Negative tests:

July 30: 188,088

July 31: 189,745

Inconclusive tests:

July 30: 338

July 31: 375

Awaiting testing:

July 30: 176

July 31: 179

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 30: 3,584,193

July 31: 3,633,393

Positive tests:

July 30: 461,379

July 31: 470,386

Negative tests:

July 30: 3,117,738

July 31: 3,157,702

Inconclusive tests:

July 30: 5,076

July 31: 5,305

Awaiting testing:

July 30: 3,304

July 31: 3,363

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)