Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 1, 2020.
Since July 31 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 20 new cases; Valrico having 18 new cases; Wimauma having 12 new cases; Seffner having 10 new cases; Sun City Center having seven new cases; and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 31: 1,793 cases
Riverview, August 1: 1,834↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 31: 1,995 cases
Brandon, August 1: 2,018↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 31: 820 cases
Ruskin, August 1: 840↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 31: 687 cases
Wimauma, August 1: 699↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 31: 761 cases
Valrico, August 1: 779↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 31: 229 cases
Sun City Center, August 1: 236↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 31: 243 cases
Apollo Beach, August 1: 249↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 31: 454 cases
Seffner, August 1: 464↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 31: 345 cases
Gibsonton, August 1: 351↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 31: 246 cases
Lithia, August 1: 252↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 31: 357 cases
Dover, August 1: 363↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 31: 7,908
August 1: 8,063
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 31: 28,992
August 1: 29,463
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 31: 465,030
August 1: 474,621
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 31: 335
August 1: 341
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 31: 6,843
August 1: 7,022
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 31: 219,236
August 1: 222,472
Positive tests:
July 31: 29,116
August 1: 29,589
Negative tests:
July 31: 189,745
August 1: 192,480
Inconclusive tests:
July 31: 375
August 1: 403
Awaiting testing:
July 31: 179
August 1: 179
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 31: 3,633,393
August 1: 3,684,875
Positive tests:
July 31: 470,386
August 1: 480,028
Negative tests:
July 31: 3,157,702
August 1: 3,199,415
Inconclusive tests:
July 31: 5,305
August 1: 5,432
Awaiting testing:
July 31: 3,363
August 1: 3,409
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)