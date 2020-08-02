Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 1, 2020.

Since July 31 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 20 new cases; Valrico having 18 new cases; Wimauma having 12 new cases; Seffner having 10 new cases; Sun City Center having seven new cases; and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 31: 1,793 cases

Riverview, August 1: 1,834↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 31: 1,995 cases

Brandon, August 1: 2,018↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 31: 820 cases

Ruskin, August 1: 840↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 31: 687 cases

Wimauma, August 1: 699↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 31: 761 cases

Valrico, August 1: 779↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 31: 229 cases

Sun City Center, August 1: 236↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 31: 243 cases

Apollo Beach, August 1: 249↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 31: 454 cases

Seffner, August 1: 464↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 31: 345 cases

Gibsonton, August 1: 351↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 31: 246 cases

Lithia, August 1: 252↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 31: 357 cases

Dover, August 1: 363↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 31: 7,908

August 1: 8,063

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 31: 28,992

August 1: 29,463

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 31: 465,030

August 1: 474,621

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 31: 335

August 1: 341

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 31: 6,843

August 1: 7,022

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 31: 219,236

August 1: 222,472

Positive tests:

July 31: 29,116

August 1: 29,589

Negative tests:

July 31: 189,745

August 1: 192,480

Inconclusive tests:

July 31: 375

August 1: 403

Awaiting testing:

July 31: 179

August 1: 179

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 31: 3,633,393

August 1: 3,684,875

Positive tests:

July 31: 470,386

August 1: 480,028

Negative tests:

July 31: 3,157,702

August 1: 3,199,415

Inconclusive tests:

July 31: 5,305

August 1: 5,432

Awaiting testing:

July 31: 3,363

August 1: 3,409

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)