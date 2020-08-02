Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 2, 2020.

Since August 1 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 33 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Wimauma having 14 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having 10 new cases; Apollo Beach having nine new cases; and Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 1: 1,834 cases

Riverview, August 2: 1,875↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 1: 2,018 cases

Brandon, August 2: 2,051↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 1: 840 cases

Ruskin, August 2: 853↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 1: 699 cases

Wimauma, August 2: 713↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 1: 779 cases

Valrico, August 2: 795↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 1: 236 cases

Sun City Center, August 2: 246↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 1: 249 cases

Apollo Beach, August 2: 258↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 1: 464 cases

Seffner, August 2: 470↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 1: 351 cases

Gibsonton, August 2: 357↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 1: 252 cases

Lithia, August 2: 258↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 1: 363 cases

Dover, August 2: 373↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 1: 8,063

August 2: 8,227

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 1: 29,463

August 2: 29,990

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 1: 474,621

August 2: 481,668

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 1: 341

August 2: 347

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 1: 7,022

August 2: 7.084

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 1: 222,472

August 2: 225,893

Positive tests:

August 1: 29,589

August 2: 30,118

Negative tests:

August 1: 192,480

August 2: 195,352

Inconclusive tests:

August 1: 403

August 2: 423

Awaiting testing:

August 1: 179

August 2: 179

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 1: 3,684,875

August 2: 3,726,562

Positive tests:

August 1: 480,028

August 2: 487,132

Negative tests:

August 1: 3,199,415

August 2: 3,233,865

Inconclusive tests:

August 1: 5,432

August 2: 5,565

Awaiting testing:

August 1: 3,409

August 2: 3,394

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)