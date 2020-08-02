Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 2, 2020.
Since August 1 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 33 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Wimauma having 14 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having 10 new cases; Apollo Beach having nine new cases; and Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 1: 1,834 cases
Riverview, August 2: 1,875↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 1: 2,018 cases
Brandon, August 2: 2,051↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 1: 840 cases
Ruskin, August 2: 853↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 1: 699 cases
Wimauma, August 2: 713↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 1: 779 cases
Valrico, August 2: 795↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 1: 236 cases
Sun City Center, August 2: 246↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 1: 249 cases
Apollo Beach, August 2: 258↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 1: 464 cases
Seffner, August 2: 470↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 1: 351 cases
Gibsonton, August 2: 357↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 1: 252 cases
Lithia, August 2: 258↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 1: 363 cases
Dover, August 2: 373↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 1: 8,063
August 2: 8,227
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 1: 29,463
August 2: 29,990
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 1: 474,621
August 2: 481,668
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 1: 341
August 2: 347
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 1: 7,022
August 2: 7.084
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 1: 222,472
August 2: 225,893
Positive tests:
August 1: 29,589
August 2: 30,118
Negative tests:
August 1: 192,480
August 2: 195,352
Inconclusive tests:
August 1: 403
August 2: 423
Awaiting testing:
August 1: 179
August 2: 179
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 1: 3,684,875
August 2: 3,726,562
Positive tests:
August 1: 480,028
August 2: 487,132
Negative tests:
August 1: 3,199,415
August 2: 3,233,865
Inconclusive tests:
August 1: 5,432
August 2: 5,565
Awaiting testing:
August 1: 3,409
August 2: 3,394
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)