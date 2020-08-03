Jhana and Alton Pardue recently became the new managers of The Learning Experience in FishHawk. They are beyond excited to become a part of the FishHawk community.

“We are so excited to be the current operators of this center and being part of this wonderful community,” Jhana said. “The families that we currently service have been very welcoming and we look forward to meeting many more new families.”

The Pardues live locally and have two small children who grew up in The Learning Experience system.

“It was the amazing curriculum, growth and development my son experienced that inspired me to open our own The Learning Experience,” Jhana said. “I wanted to be able to provide more children the opportunity of quality early childhood education. My husband, Alton, and I opened our first Learning Experience in New Tampa in 2017.”

The couple has worked very hard over the past three years to build a well-known and successful business.

“Our current school has an excellent reputation in the community and with the state childcare licensing authorities,” Jhana said. “As a testament to our efforts, we have received numerous awards for excellence, including the prestigious Rising Star Award in 2017 and the Center of Excellence Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019, reserved for the top 10 percent of operating The Learning Experience centers.”

If you ask what makes The Learning Experience different from other educational centers, Jhana will tell you it’s The Learning Experience’s curriculum.

“Hands down [it’s] our proprietary LEAP curriculum and the characters that help us bring it to life,” Jhana said. “This is by far the biggest thing that sets The Learning Experience apart from all competitors. In addition to our curriculum, our team of educators’ training and professional development skills is what is most important in our schools. We have high standards in our teams.”

The health and safety of The Learning Experience’s students is their number one priority.

“I know that during this very unprecedented time, we are all worrying about the health and safety of our children and family members,” Jhana said. “At The Learning Experience of FishHawk, we take that concern very seriously. We began safety protocols the second we heard about COVID-19. We have always held the cleanliness of our center to a very elevated level, but we have outdone ourselves regarding this matter.”

The Pardues hope the FishHawk community will make The Learning Experience a part to their children’s education.

“We look forward to building a great team and making TLE at FishHawk one of the best preschool centers in the area,” Jhana said.

The Learning Experience is located at 16232 Bayberry Glen Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.thelearningexperience.com or contact Jhana at 575-8268.