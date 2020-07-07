Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 7, 2020.

Since July 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having six new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 6: 923 cases
Riverview, July 7: 954↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 6: 881 cases
Brandon, July 7: 922↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 6: 381 cases
Ruskin, July 7: 393↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 6: 317 cases
Wimauma, July 7: 341↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 6: 340 cases
Valrico, July 7: 356↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 6: 90 cases
Sun City Center, July 7: 97↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 6: 126 cases
Apollo Beach, July 7: 130↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 6: 228 cases
Seffner, July 7: 237↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 6: 141 cases
Gibsonton, July 7: 147↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 6: 101 cases
Lithia, July 7: 105↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 6: 161 cases
Dover, July 7: 167↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 6: 3,676
July 7: 3,836

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 6: 14,583
July 7: 15,260

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 6: 203,376
July 7: 210,594

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 6: 158
July 7: 163

Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 6: 3,778
July 7: 3,841

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
July 6: 143,226
July 7: 146,508

Positive tests:
July 6: 14,677
July 7: 15,362

Negative tests:
July 6: 128,454
July 7: 131,032

Inconclusive tests:
July 6: 95
July 7: 114

Awaiting testing:
July 6: 122
July 7: 136

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
July 6: 2,235,937
July 7: 2,271,267

Positive tests:
July 6: 206,447
July 7: 213,794

Negative tests:
July 6: 2,027,493
July 7: 2,055,400

Inconclusive tests:
July 6: 1,997
July 7: 2,073

Awaiting testing:
July 6: 1,516
July 7: 1,604

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic

