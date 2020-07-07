Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 7, 2020.
Since July 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having six new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 6: 923 cases
Riverview, July 7: 954↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 6: 881 cases
Brandon, July 7: 922↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 6: 381 cases
Ruskin, July 7: 393↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 6: 317 cases
Wimauma, July 7: 341↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 6: 340 cases
Valrico, July 7: 356↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 6: 90 cases
Sun City Center, July 7: 97↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 6: 126 cases
Apollo Beach, July 7: 130↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 6: 228 cases
Seffner, July 7: 237↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 6: 141 cases
Gibsonton, July 7: 147↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 6: 101 cases
Lithia, July 7: 105↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 6: 161 cases
Dover, July 7: 167↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 6: 3,676
July 7: 3,836
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 6: 14,583
July 7: 15,260
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 6: 203,376
July 7: 210,594
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 6: 158
July 7: 163
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 6: 3,778
July 7: 3,841
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 6: 143,226
July 7: 146,508
Positive tests:
July 6: 14,677
July 7: 15,362
Negative tests:
July 6: 128,454
July 7: 131,032
Inconclusive tests:
July 6: 95
July 7: 114
Awaiting testing:
July 6: 122
July 7: 136
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 6: 2,235,937
July 7: 2,271,267
Positive tests:
July 6: 206,447
July 7: 213,794
Negative tests:
July 6: 2,027,493
July 7: 2,055,400
Inconclusive tests:
July 6: 1,997
July 7: 2,073
Awaiting testing:
July 6: 1,516
July 7: 1,604
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic