Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 7, 2020.

Since July 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having six new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 6: 923 cases

Riverview, July 7: 954↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 6: 881 cases

Brandon, July 7: 922↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 6: 381 cases

Ruskin, July 7: 393↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 6: 317 cases

Wimauma, July 7: 341↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 6: 340 cases

Valrico, July 7: 356↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 6: 90 cases

Sun City Center, July 7: 97↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 6: 126 cases

Apollo Beach, July 7: 130↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 6: 228 cases

Seffner, July 7: 237↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 6: 141 cases

Gibsonton, July 7: 147↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 6: 101 cases

Lithia, July 7: 105↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 6: 161 cases

Dover, July 7: 167↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 6: 3,676

July 7: 3,836

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 6: 14,583

July 7: 15,260

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 6: 203,376

July 7: 210,594

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 6: 158

July 7: 163

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 6: 3,778

July 7: 3,841

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 6: 143,226

July 7: 146,508

Positive tests:

July 6: 14,677

July 7: 15,362

Negative tests:

July 6: 128,454

July 7: 131,032

Inconclusive tests:

July 6: 95

July 7: 114

Awaiting testing:

July 6: 122

July 7: 136

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 6: 2,235,937

July 7: 2,271,267

Positive tests:

July 6: 206,447

July 7: 213,794

Negative tests:

July 6: 2,027,493

July 7: 2,055,400

Inconclusive tests:

July 6: 1,997

July 7: 2,073

Awaiting testing:

July 6: 1,516

July 7: 1,604

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic