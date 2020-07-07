When the pandemic took hold in mid-March, The Florida Orchestra vowed to keep the music going, even without concerts.

Wow, did we ever.

TFO has posted more than 100 videos on YouTube and our TFO at Home series on our website—more than any other orchestra, we believe—thanks to our creative musicians, Music Director Michael Francis, Associate Conductor Daniel Black and tireless staff. Many of these videos were created by our teaching artists to help kids practice and learn virtually at home.

The response has been truly moving, including this for our virtual orchestra performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 (finale):

“The performance brought tears to my eyes, and it gives me hope that all of our orchestras will be playing together again and bringing back the joy of live music to audiences all over the world. Thank you, and please pass my thanks to those involved in making this uplifting performance!” said Kathy.

Our TFO at Home series also includes WSMR radio rebroadcasts, blog posts and extensive resources for virtual learning, especially for music students. In addition to dozens of individual performance videos, here are highlights of what you’ll find at FloridaOrchestra.org/TFO-at-Home:

Inside the Music series. Straight to you for free. Feel the heartache, hope and triumph of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 as Michael Francis breaks the best parts, with virtual performances by TFO’s musicians. Check out all the videos in the series that celebrates 250 years of Beethoven.

Way to go, graduates! Just for you, Class of 2020, The Florida Orchestra performs Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance from their homes. Hard to imagine graduating without it.

What brings you joy? The Florida Orchestra family hopes you will find your own moments of joy in this video of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy performed by TFO and featuring our musicians, board members and staff.