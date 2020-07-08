Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 8, 2020.
Since July 7 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (114 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 28 new cases; Ruskin having 23 new cases; Seffner having 14 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; Gibsonton having eight new cases; Riverview, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having six new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 7: 954 cases
Riverview, July 8: 960↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 7: 922 cases
Brandon, July 8: 1,036↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 7: 393 cases
Ruskin, July 8: 416↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 7: 341 cases
Wimauma, July 8: 354↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 7: 356 cases
Valrico, July 8: 384↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 7: 97 cases
Sun City Center, July 8: 99↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 7: 130 cases
Apollo Beach, July 8: 136↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 7: 237 cases
Seffner, July 8: 251↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 7: 147 cases
Gibsonton, July 8: 155↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 7: 105 cases
Lithia, July 8: 111↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 7: 167 cases
Dover, July 8: 179↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 7: 3,836
July 8: 4,068
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 7: 15,260
July 8: 15,996
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 7: 210,594
July 8: 220,492
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 7: 163
July 8: 163
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 7: 3,841
July 8: 3,889
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 7: 146,508
July 8: 149,980
Positive tests:
July 7: 15,362
July 8: 16,099
Negative tests:
July 7: 131,032
July 8: 133,760
Inconclusive tests:
July 7: 114
July 8: 121
Awaiting testing:
July 7: 136
July 8: 141
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 7: 2,271,267
July 8: 2,322,389
Positive tests:
July 7: 213,794
July 8: 223,783
Negative tests:
July 7: 2,055,400
July 8: 2,096,424
Inconclusive tests:
July 7: 2,073
July 8: 2,182
Awaiting testing:
July 7: 1,604
July 8: 1,773
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics