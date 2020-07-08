Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 8, 2020.

Since July 7 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (114 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 28 new cases; Ruskin having 23 new cases; Seffner having 14 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; Gibsonton having eight new cases; Riverview, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having six new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 7: 954 cases

Riverview, July 8: 960↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 7: 922 cases

Brandon, July 8: 1,036↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 7: 393 cases

Ruskin, July 8: 416↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 7: 341 cases

Wimauma, July 8: 354↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 7: 356 cases

Valrico, July 8: 384↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 7: 97 cases

Sun City Center, July 8: 99↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 7: 130 cases

Apollo Beach, July 8: 136↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 7: 237 cases

Seffner, July 8: 251↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 7: 147 cases

Gibsonton, July 8: 155↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 7: 105 cases

Lithia, July 8: 111↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 7: 167 cases

Dover, July 8: 179↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 7: 3,836

July 8: 4,068

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 7: 15,260

July 8: 15,996

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 7: 210,594

July 8: 220,492

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 7: 163

July 8: 163

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 7: 3,841

July 8: 3,889

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 7: 146,508

July 8: 149,980

Positive tests:

July 7: 15,362

July 8: 16,099

Negative tests:

July 7: 131,032

July 8: 133,760

Inconclusive tests:

July 7: 114

July 8: 121

Awaiting testing:

July 7: 136

July 8: 141

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 7: 2,271,267

July 8: 2,322,389

Positive tests:

July 7: 213,794

July 8: 223,783

Negative tests:

July 7: 2,055,400

July 8: 2,096,424

Inconclusive tests:

July 7: 2,073

July 8: 2,182

Awaiting testing:

July 7: 1,604

July 8: 1,773

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics