By Faith Miller

Multiple locations in the area are offering kids and their families several opportunities to get creative and have some fun this summer. AR Workshop and Art Monkey, two local art studios in the area, are offering everything from summer camps to candle making to get kids creative on their break from school.

AR Workshop is located in Brandon and is currently offering multiple activities and events for kids and families. Its summer camps currently run weekly from June to early August, and kids participate in a different project each day and are able to personalize the projects they make.

“It’s a really fun time for all the kids,” stated the owner, Stephanie Paxton.

The business also offers private birthday parties where the birthday kid picks the project for the group to do and each of them gets to personalize the project to make it their own.

Another option for crafty fun, Art Monkey, is located in Lithia in the Park Square Town Center and has many events happening throughout the month of July.

Each Friday, the business will host ‘Story Art’ where children are read a book and do a project based off that book. Once the children finish their artwork they receive a kiddie cup of ice cream.

Art Monkey has begun offering candle making and is offering workshops on Thursday, July 2, Tuesday, July 7, Wednesday, July 8 and Friday, July 10 for different age groups, each with their own special treat included.

The business is also offering multiple varieties of workshops for kids, including a ‘Unicorn Plaque/Bubble Painting Technique Workshop’ on Sunday, July 12 and a ‘Be Gnarly (Gnarwhal) Canvas Workshop’ on Friday, July 31.

For teens and tweens, the company is offering a ‘Happy Camper Plate Workshop’ on Wednesday, July 29. The business will be hosting a ‘Christmas in July’-inspired week from Sunday to Saturday, July 19-25 with fun Christmas-themed arts and crafts for kids.

During these uncertain times, it’s great to see businesses reopening and helping kids find their imagination and creativity this summer.

All information regarding Art Monkey can be found at www.artandicecream.com and it can be contacted at 315-9803. All information regarding AR Workshop can be found at www.arworkshop.com/brandon. Its summer camps can be found under the calendar and it can be contacted about birthday parties and events at 775-7109.