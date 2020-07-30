Reverends Gary and Jayne Rideout recently became the senior pastors at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon. They moved here in July from Winter Park, where they served alongside each other as co-pastors at First United Methodist Church Winter Park. Gary served for 21 years as an associate pastor and Jayne served for 16, also as an associate.

“That is highly unusual for two United Methodist pastors to serve in one appointment for so long,” said Gary. “When our youngest daughter began her senior year of high school, we knew the Florida Conference would be moving us. We were appointed to St. Andrew’s as co-lead pastors, which is new for this church.”

Gary grew up in Evansville, Indiana and Jayne hails from Dearborn, Michigan. Gary lived much of his adult life in Dallas, Texas and Jayne previously lived in Florida in her early 20s. They both met while attending Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky and after graduation they moved to Florida 21 years ago. They have two daughters who are now attending college at the University of Florida.

Gary and Jayne have always worked together. “Our offices have also always been next to each other,” said Gary. “We believe we work well together because while we both have the same calling to be a United Methodist pastor, we have very different skill sets and personalities.”

The Rideouts also believe that because they met and married later in life, it has allowed them to be able to appreciate each other’s differences rather than trying to change each other. Their goal is to figure out how their unique giftedness can best be used at St. Andrew’s.

Gary is excited to connect to the people of St. Andrew’s and work together as they move forward fulfilling the vision and the mission of the church. Jayne is most excited to also get to know the St. Andrew’s family and to preach and plan worship experiences that will help lead people to a closer relationship to Jesus Christ.

