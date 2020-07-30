Edited by Jenny Bennett

New Director Of Swim At BSAC

The Brandon Sports & Aquatic Center (BSAC) has named Sharon Finotti as director of swim education. Finotti brings more than 22 years of experience in the fitness and swim industry. She received her license as a Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety (TSW) through AUSTSWIM, the industry standard for swimming and water safety in Australia and many countries.

Perfect practice makes perfect is foundational to the educational approach Finotti is stressing at BSAC.

“Teaching proper techniques with consistent reinforcement, and not moving a child up to the next level before they are ready, prevents the forming of bad habits,” said Finotti.

BSAC’s Learn to Swim Program is the most comprehensive swim lesson program in the area, offering a progressive group lesson program as well as children and adult private lessons, parent/tot classes and adaptive (special needs) swim lessons. Along with teaching swimming techniques, lessons incorporate water safety and survival skills.

Hillsborough County ranks as one of the highest in the state for youth drowning of children 3 to 5 years of age. These numbers are on the rise as families are self-isolating and more children are at home during the day.

Children are restless and love to explore and pools and bodies of water are everywhere in Florida, and it only takes a few seconds for water accidents to happen. This leads to a higher risk factor for children who do not know water safety and how to swim.

BSAC is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more than 50 years, it has been its mission is to impact lives daily through superior educational and athletic programs.

BSAC is located on 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon.

For more information on swim lessons, visit www.mybsac.org.

Allegra Spa Cafe Celebrates Opening

Jean Pierre and Kimberly Velez, new owners of Allegra Spa Cafe, are excited to finally be able to welcome you. Allegra Spa Cafe has a relaxing atmosphere for both mind and body to recover and energize.

Its holistic therapies are designed to make you feel great from the moment you walk in the door and it is the best place to work on boosting your immune system to stay healthy and well or maximize your training by rejuvenating your muscles to get back in the game stronger and capable of achieving more.

The services offered at the location on 13454 Boyette Rd. in Riverview include: cryotherapy, infrared sauna, compression therapy and dry flotation, as well as others.

Allegra Spa Cafe is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To find out more, please visit www.allegraspacafe.com or call 662-4343.

Navigator Academy Of Leadership Registering Students

Navigator Academy of Leadership is a tuition-free Public Charter School in Valrico. Some parents find that traditional schools aren’t meeting their children’s needs and want their children to have the best chance to excel in school and in life. Your child deserves more from their school, and at Navigator Academy of Leadership, your children are its future.

Its teachers are passionate in delivering its SMART (Science, Math, Art, Reading, Technology) curriculum in conjunction with its NASA collaboration. The Leader in Me school helps mold students to become tomorrow’s leaders.

To find out more, visit its website at navigatoracademyvalrico.com or call it at 603-9340.

Pregnancy, Birth And Beyond Opens

Paula Pizzaro, the owner of Birth, Pregnancy and Beyond is excited to finally be able to offer her services. She has been a nurse for over 25 years in labor and delivery, newborn and NICU settings and has her BSN, RNC-CE and five other certifications. She is looking forward to being able to offer her services to the community.

Pizzaro said, “We at Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond love to empower pregnant women and their support person. Studies show that when a woman takes a childbirth education class to learn about her options and has a good support, she has better birth outcomes.”

Classes and services offered include labor and birth preparation, breastfeeding classes and consultations, learning about your newborn and infant massage and classes are also available in Spanish.

Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond is located at 324 W. Robertson St. in Brandon and can be contacted on 294-0990. More information can be found on its website, www.pregnancy2020.org.

SERVPRO Alerts Local Grill Masters To Fire Risks

The summer grilling season is here, and outdoor cooking and picnic gatherings are a welcome change for families eager to enjoy the weather. As families prepare for their next outdoor feast, Brian E. Jones of SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, a local fire and disaster remediation specialist, urges property owners to keep some ‘grilling fire facts’ in mind.

Gas grills are involved in an average of 8,900 home fires a year. Charcoal and other solid fuel grills contribute to another 1,300. An average of 19,700 patients each year visit emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. July is the peak month for grill fires.

To help prevent a grill fire, there are several precautions that can be taken:

Use your grill outdoors only. Place your grill away from your home or deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Never leave your grill unattended and keep pets and children at least 3 feet away.

Keep your grill clean, remove fat or grease buildup.

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.

SERVPRO specializes in fire and water cleanup and restoration services and repair services, helping to remediate damage for both commercial and residential customers.

For more information on SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, please contact Brian E. Jones at 741-3473 or bjones@servpro10822.com or visit www.servpro.com.

Free #MyYoYoJuiceSummer Sweepstakes

#MyYoYoJuiceSummer is a free event sweepstakes where you could win free smoothies and/or Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough for a year from YoYo Juice Brandon and YoYo Juice Bloomingdale. There are also extra special saving deal days and rewards scheduled throughout the summer.

Business owners Scott and Rose Laviano will be drawing all of the winners on their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 2.

There are multiple ways to enter; post a photo on social media using #MyYoYoJuiceSummer, sign up/check in on the YoYoJuice app and use the online menu at www.yoyojuice.com.

YoYo Juice locations are 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and 1044 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Adam Bantner Named A Florida Legal Elite For 2020

Adam Bantner, a board-certified criminal trial law attorney with Valrico Law Group, was recently named as one of Florida Trend magazine’s Florida Legal Elite for 2020. This is the 17th year of Florida Legal Elite presenting a prestigious roster of attorneys chosen for recognition by their peers.

Bantner and the other attorneys chosen exemplify a standard of excellence in their profession and by doing so have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Valrico Law Group can be contacted on 397-3965, or visit its website at www.ValricoLawGroup.com.

Free Bankruptcy Phone Consultation

Often when their income falls drastically, people fall behind on their bills or into a large amount of debt. This causes a huge amount of stress. It is important to discuss your financial situation to come up with the best strategy and to know your options.

Gina Rosato Law Firm, P.A. is offering a free initial phone consultation with an attorney to analyze your situation.

To schedule a consultation, visit www.lawgina.com or call 463-8000.