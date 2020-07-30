In this really strange time that we are living in, it is comforting to know that organizations like the Tampa Theatre are trying to offer annual events. While the events may be in a different format, they will still be fun.

The Tampa Theatre is offering its annual BeerFest virtually on Saturday, August 8. This year’s theme is Groundhop Day.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “It kind of seems like the past few months have been the same day over and over again. You wake up, put on pants (or not), stumble to your computer and struggle through a confusing to-do list of online tasks. If there was ever such a thing as a Punxsutawney Phil of pandemics, we bet he would be seeing the shadow that predicts six more weeks of shutdown right now.”

Like its movie-themed predecessors, Ferris Brewer’s Day Off, Hop Gun and Hoppy Gilmore, Groundhop Day will still feature delicious craft brewed beers from around Tampa Bay. However, instead of coming to a tasting at the Tampa Theatre, it will package up a tasting 12-pack of bottles and cans, two tasting glasses, a big bag of fresh Tampa Theatre popcorn and a few other fun surprises.

Breweries such as Hidden Springs Ale Works, 7venth Sun Brewery, Coppertail Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Motorworks Brewing and more will be featured.

If you need a way to work up an appetite for this, the Tampa Theatre is also developing a just-for-fun scavenger hunt around downtown Tampa. Work up a thirst as you solve the clues and see the sights on foot before coming back to the historic movie palace to pick up your sampling box.

At 6 p.m., the social aspect of BeerFest begins on Tampa Theatre’s Facebook page. President and CEO John Bell will provide a welcome along with livestreaming music from Ronnie Dee and the Superstars. At 7 p.m., a panel of brewmasters will host a Q and A. At 7:45 p.m., you can watch the 1993 classic movie featuring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day.

Grand sampling boxes are $55 and premium boxes are $75. Members save $5. Boxes can be picked up on Friday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, August 8 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.