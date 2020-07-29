Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Registration Now Open For “Back-2-School” Health Clinics

Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Back-2-School Coalition of Hillsborough County are joining forces again this year to provide free physicals and immunizations for students in a series of health fairs.

This year’s Back-2-School Health Clinic will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still provide critical services for our families. To maintain CDC guidelines and safety protocols, there will be no exhibitors on hand or school supplies distributed.

Additional precautions include: limited appointment times to avoid lines, face coverings required, temperature check upon arrival and a limit of one parent or guardian per child.

To register for the clinics, visit www.back2schoolfair.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom Invites You To Meet New Rabbi

Congregation Beth Shalom invites you to attend an outdoor ‘open house meet and greet’ to learn about the congregation and meet new Rabbi Paul Schreiber, known as Reb Tuviah.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at its temple, located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

For more information, please contact the temple administrator at 681-6547 or email CBSmembership@hotmail.com.

Valrico Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship Winners Announced

The Valrico Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners, Isabella Manera and Alexander Dyer. Bloomingdale High School graduate Isabella Manera will be attending the University of Florida in the fall and Alexander Dyer from Newsome High School will be attending Harvard University.

YMCA Hosts Blood Drive

Local YMCA locations, including CAMPO in Valrico, will be hosting blood drives on Friday, July 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, free tote bag and a free wellness checkup which includes a blood pressure, iron count and cholesterol screening.

To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1-888-9-DONATE.

Vehicle Caravan Parade Celebrates Fourth Of July

Due to the pandemic, the traditional parade organized by the Brandon Community Roundtable was replaced with a vehicle caravan parade of local nursing homes escorted by Hillsborough County deputies. Local Attorney Ashley Ivanov sang God Bless America and America the Beautiful outside the nursing homes to bring cheer to seniors.

Ivanov noted, “Although the parade was different this year, it was just as moving and celebratory of our nation’s birthday and, most importantly, lifted the spirits of our seniors.”

Kitten Adoptions Go Online

Due to COVID-19, local animal rescue nonprofit A Kitten Place has had to cancel its in-person pet adoption events. If you are looking to add an adorable kitten or cat to your family please visit akittenplace.org/adoptable-kittens and look through the many kittens and cats that are now available in all descriptions.

All kittens and cats will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being available for adoption.

Adoption applications and additional information can be found at akittenplace.org.

Virtual Career Services Available To Job Seekers

Career Source Tampa Bay is launching an innovative way to provide virtual services and engagement to unemployed job seekers. CSTB has contracted with a web-based platform to deliver virtual services to individuals of all ages.

The Career EDGE program consists of interactive modules with built-in virtual coaching, including a job interview simulator, resume and job application builder, guidance in developing a personal brand and essential life skills curriculum to support career seekers in preparation for finding a job or advance in employment.

Access to Career EDGE is provided at www.careeredgecstb.com. New users simply need to register for an account, and registration takes less than one minute. Once the user is registered, they will have immediate access to all modules and services.

Free Online Stress Release Class

Hypnotic Engagements is offering a free event to help you unmuddle your mind and de-stress during this pandemic period. Although the session is primarily geared towards educational and medical professionals, everyone can benefit from it. The Zoom sessions are held regularly, the next one is on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m.

To find out more, visit hypnoticengagements.com or check its facebook page, Hypnotic Engagements LLC.

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Offering Classes

Nothing is more important to people than the safety and protection of the ones you love. Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training can help you achieve that with its many training classes with certified instructors, which include concealed carry and home defense, children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

Simon Firearm & Family Safety also provides protective devices for purchase including stun devices, pepper sprays and concealed carry purses.

The next concealed carry and home defense classes are being held on Sunday, July 12 and Saturday, August 1, call 363-7576 or search on Facebook for ‘Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training’ for more details.